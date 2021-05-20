UN chief Guterres says Israel and Hamas have created 'hell on Earth'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was 'shocked' by the continued bombardments by Israeli forces. AFP

Hamas and Israel have created a "hell on Earth" for children in Gaza, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday before a ceasefire brought 11 days of conflict to an end.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly before Israel's security cabinet approved the truce, Mr Guterres berated the Israeli military and Palestinian militant groups for the carnage.

"I am deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza," he said.

"Indiscriminate firing of rockets by Hamas and other militant groups towards population centres in Israel is also unacceptable ... If there is a hell on Earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza."

On Wednesday evening after the ceasefire began, Mr Guterres told reporters he welcomed the development but pointed to a difficult road ahead for Gaza and stressed the need to restart the peace process with the goal of finding a two-state solution.

"Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict," he said.

"Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and no effort should be spared to bring about real national reconciliation that ends the division."

The ceasefire, which began at 2am in Israel, came after the Palestinian foreign minister and Israel's ambassador had accused each other of "genocide" at a special UN meeting on the crisis.

"The whole world stays silent and turns a blind eye to the genocide of whole Palestinian families," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al Maliki said.

Gilan Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the US and UN, walked out during Mr Al Maliki's speech.

He then alleged there was indifference to "Hamas's charter, which, like the Nazis, is committed to the genocide of the Jewish people".

"We see an attempt to create a false moral equivalence," Mr Erdan said. "Israel makes every effort to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas makes every effort to increase civilian casualties."

The General Assembly meeting had been requested by Niger and Algeria, the current chairs of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the Arab Group at the UN, respectively.

Eleven days of air strikes and rocket attacks killed at least 232 Palestinians in Gaza and 10 people in Israel.

Israel struck Gaza hard on Thursday before the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military said it had hit at least three homes of Hamas commanders in Khan Younis, with bombing raids on Deir Al Balah and Gaza city.

Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu said Iran had launched a drone towards Israel, a claim the military has yet to confirm.

“While we were engaged in these hostilities a few days ago, Iran sent an armed drone from Iraq or from Syria,” he said.

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

