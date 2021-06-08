Kamala Harris hails 'new era' at migration meeting with Mexican president

US vice president's Mexico visit follows Guatemala trip where she told would-be migrants 'do not come' to America

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday met Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss ways to lower a record increase in migration from Central America by attacking poverty

Ms Harris told Mr Lopez Obrador that relations between the two countries were entering a "new era".

They witnessed the signing of an agreement about the work the two countries' development agencies will do in Central America, then met for talks on the "root causes" of migration.

"I strongly believe that we are embarking on a new era that makes clear the interdependence and interconnection between nations," Ms Harris said at the start of the meeting.

Read More

Migrants returned to unfamiliar Mexican border cities often face violence and despair. AFPMigrant families arrested in Texas being flown to California for expulsion

Biden lifts Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

Blinken travels to Costa Rica for immigration talks in first visit to Latin America

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter after the meeting that the discussion had been "very successful".

The two leaders addressed the economy, security co-operation and development in southern Mexico and Central America, Mr Ebrard said.

Mr Lopez Obrador, who built a working relationship with Donald Trump despite the former US president's economic threats and insults against Mexico over migration, said his government was very interested in maintaining good relations with Washington.

The administration of President Joe Biden has been struggling with the number of migrant children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, mainly from Central America.

Since Mr Biden took office in January, the number of migrants taken into custody each month at the border has risen to the highest in 20 years.

The White House regards Mexico as an important partner in decreasing the number of migrants and development in Central America, where relations between national governments and Washington are increasingly fraught.

The US and Mexico largely agree that they need to attack the underlying causes of poverty and violence to stem migration from the "Northern Triangle" of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

It was not immediately clear if Ms Harris used the meeting to push Mexico for more effort in detaining migrants.

Her spokeswoman and senior adviser, Symone Sanders, said on Monday that the two sides would discuss increasing enforcement.

But Mr Ebrard said they would not.

"We are not going to talk about operations or other things," he said earlier on Tuesday.

"What is going to be the focus of attention today is how we can promote development in the short term in these three countries."

Temporary work visas would be on the agenda, Mr Ebrard said.

Mexico detained 91,000 illegal migrants, a fifth of them minors, in the first five months of the year, immigration authorities said on Monday.

Some members of the Biden administration think Mexico could do more.

Ms Harris, asked by Mr Biden to help stabilise Central America, has promised an extra $310 million in aid to soothe the impact of the pandemic and last year's hurricanes in the region.

Mexico has launched programmes paying for planting trees and youth unemployment benefits for Salvadorans and Hondurans on a limited scale, and plans to add Guatemala, Mr Ebrard said before the meeting.

On Monday, Ms Harris met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and said the two leaders had "robust" talks on fighting corruption to deter migration from Central America.

"Do not come" to the US, she told potential migrants, which immigration advocates said went against the spirit of the administration's commitment to a more humane approach.

Updated: June 9, 2021 02:50 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig arrives to testify at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget in Washington. AFP

Many uber-rich pay next to no US income tax, ProPublica reveals

The Americas
Before becoming the US ambassador to Ghana and to Czechoslovakia, and also serving as Chief of Protocol of the US, Shirley Temple was one of the most recognisable child actors around the world. AP

Google honours Shirley Temple with a Doodle

Film
An Israeli air strike destroys the builiding housing the offices of The Associated Press. AFP via AP

AP says no evidence of Hamas in bombed Gaza office

The Americas
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government