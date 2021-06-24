Egypt’s spy chief Abbas Kamel concludes high level visit to Washington

Mr Kamel met US intelligence chiefs and national security advisor Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House this month. Reuters
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House this month. Reuters

Egypt’s powerful intelligence chief Abbas Kamel has concluded a high-level visit to Washington, where he met National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other senior US officials, The National has learned.

Mr Kamel’s visit, the most senior for an Egyptian government official since President Joe Biden took office in January, came at the tail end of a trip this month to Gaza, Israel, Libya and Sudan.

In Washington, senior sources told The National that Mr Kamel held talks with the Biden team on issues ranging from Gaza reconstruction, Libya’s stability, counterterrorism and the Nile Dam dispute with Ethiopia.

He met with Mr Sullivan following close coordination between the two to broker the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last month.

Those talks brought Mr Kamel’s role into prominence in the US capital, and earned Egypt’s President Abdul Fatah Al Sisi two calls from Mr Biden.

The visit also included meetings between Mr Kamel and William Burns, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, the sources said.

Read More

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, right, meets Egyptian intelligence head Abbas Kamel in Gaza on May 31. EPAEgypt pushes for Palestinian national dialogue amid prisoner swap negotiations

Egypt and Sudan military chiefs meet in Khartoum as Nile dam crisis looms

Senior Israeli delegation arrives in Washington amid Iran tension

On a visit to Cairo this month, the head of the Pentagon's Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, said Washington is concerned by Ethiopia’s actions as it relates to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Egypt fears the dam could cut its share of Nile waters, wiping out hundreds of thousands of jobs in its agriculture sector and disrupting its delicate food balance.

“Ethiopia’s behaviour is very concerning to us and we realise the importance that the Nile plays not just from hydration point of view, but also from the cultural and economic aspects,” Mr McKenzie told Egypt’s Nile TV, adding that Cairo has been practicing considerable self-restraint.

While the Egyptian delegation received assurances from the Biden administration on bilateral relations and the continuation of security and financial aid to Cairo, some questions were raised in Congress on Egypt’s human rights record.

In a statement, the co-chairs of Congress’ Egypt Human Rights Caucus Don Beyer and Tom Malinowski, urged Egypt to do more on the issue.

The two Democratic congressmen recognised the importance of the visit but said they hoped US officials would raise the issues of detentions and other abuses.

“We believe it will also be essential to raise persistent United States concerns about widespread human rights abuses in Egypt, and about ongoing Egyptian efforts to harass and intimidate American citizens and their families,” the statement said.

Mr Kamel’s visit coincided with another high-level trip. Aviv Kohavi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), also came to Washington.

A White House readout said Iran was high on the agenda in Mr Kohavi’s meeting with Mr Sullivan.

“The officials discussed the challenges to security and stability in the Middle East, including the threat posed by Iran’s malign activities in the region, and Mr Sullivan affirmed the President’s commitment to ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” the readout stated.

Published: June 24, 2021 08:44 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Mr Malek, who was appointed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in 2018 by a decree, said the Ministry of Irrigation has been instructed to start conducting initial studies to figure out the infrastructure needed for the major dam. The National

South Sudan poised to realise Nile Dam dream, says minister

Africa
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba at the start of their meeting at No 10 Downing Street in London. AP

Diplomats hail 'united' Libyan government after talks to build on ceasefire

MENA
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world