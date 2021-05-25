Biden-Putin summit to take place in Geneva on June 16

Then-vice president Joe Biden greets Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2011. AP

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet for their first summit in Switzerland on June 16, the White House announced on Tuesday.

“The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The presidential summit will be the first such meeting between Washington and Moscow since 2018, with accusations of election meddling and cyber attacks further straining the tense relationship between the former Cold War adversaries.

The summit will come at the end of Mr Biden's first trip abroad in early June, in which he will participate in the G7 and Nato summits in the UK and Belgium respectively.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has had a major role in planning the meeting.

At the weekend, Mr Sullivan held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Geneva to prepare for the meeting.

“The discussions were held in a constructive manner and, despite outstanding differences, allowed for a better understanding of each other’s positions,” the White House said.

The two sides “agreed that a normalisation of US-Russian relations would be in the interest of both countries and contribute to global predictability and stability".

The meeting will come almost three years after former president Donald Trump famously sided with Mr Putin over US intelligence agencies on the question of whether Moscow had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Mr Biden has taken a tougher line on Moscow since taking office in January, with his administration last month slapping sanctions on 32 Russian people and entities for alleged election interference, cyber attacks and the jailing of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

The White House also expelled 10 Russian diplomats and the Kremlin reciprocated with similar measures. Russia also recalled its ambassador to the US for the first time in more than 20 years.

But the two global powers have also found room for co-operation in areas such as renewing the New START nuclear weapons reduction treaty, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and conflict stabilisation in Libya and Syria.

The Biden administration has also shied away from imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as it seeks to improve ties with Germany.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's decision to waive the Nord Stream 2 sanctions last week was met with overt Republican condemnation and thinly veiled Democratic criticism on Capitol Hill.

"I'm wondering if [Mr Biden] is going to arrive with a birthday cake to accompany the multibillion-dollar present that Biden just gave Putin waiving the sanctions on Nord Stream 2," Republican Ted Cruz of Texas told The National.

Democrat Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called upon Mr Biden to scale up the Russia sanctions he implemented last month.

"I hope the president goes in there and speaks from a position of strength, makes it very clear to Putin -- as he did with his sanctions but has to build upon that -- that the malign activities of Russia can't stand," Mr Menendez told The National. "Putin only understands strength at the end of the day."

Democrat Gregory Meeks of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that "waivers can always be revoked" in a statement last week.

Despite the decision to waive sanctions, State Department spokesman Ned Price noted that Mr Blinken had "reiterated US concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline" during a phone call with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday.

Mr Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Iceland this month.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

Formula One top 10 drivers' standings after Japan 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 306

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 234

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 192

5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 148

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 111

7. Sergio Perez, Force India 82

8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 65

9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 48

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 34

