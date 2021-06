Beyond the Headlines: how did the US coronavirus outbreak become the world's worst?

America is divided. Even a global health emergency has become a battle of wills about freedoms, economic costs and patriotism. But none of that has stopped the US rocketing to the top of the global chart for the highest number of coronavirus cases.

It took the US more than three months to reach a million Covid-19 cases on April 28. Another 44 days to reach two million. Just 26 days after that to pass three million on July 8 and now it is setting new record increases every few days.

President Donald Trump insists that Covid-19 will just "somehow disappear" and that the government's management has so far been exemplary. His political opponents lament a bungled, mistimed and miscommunicated strategy that has done little to stem the rising case number.

But how did America become the hardest-hit nation, what is Mr Trump doing about it and how might it impact November's presidential election?

This week we speak to Amish Adalja from the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, Ethan Fosse, an assistant professor in Sociology at the University of Toronto and Willy Lowry, a former producer for The National who recently arrived back in New York from Abu Dhabi.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 US-NY-STOCK-EXCHANGE-RE-OPENS-TO-LIMITED-AMOUNT-OF-TRADERS The New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan on the first day that traders are allowed back on to the floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City. Getty Images via AFP (AFP)

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

While you're here David Powell: Thanks to Brexit, support for independence is growing among Scots

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale