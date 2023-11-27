Montreal Jewish community centre hit with Molotov cocktail in latest anti-Semitic incident

A Jewish community centre in Montreal, Canada, was hit by a Molotov cocktail at the weekend in the latest of a series of incidents that has left city residents on edge.

The incendiary device was thrown into the entrance of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal just after midnight on Sunday, The Canadian Press reported.

No one was present at the centre at the time and the building suffered minimal damage, the council said.

“The rise in anti-Semitism in our city is frightening, and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms,” said Rabbi Saul Emanuel, the council's executive director.

The incident took place hours after two members of the Canadian Parliament visited the community centre to discuss a federal programme that provides funding and other support for communities at risk of hate crimes.

“The fear is real and we will be there to support the security of the community,” Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan said on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier this month, a Montreal synagogue was the target of a firebombing attack. No one was injured.

A Jewish school was hit by vandalism at the weekend. The building and pavement were sprayed with graffiti and a sign defaced.

Gunfire was reported outside two other Jewish schools in recent weeks.

The incidents are part of a rise in anti-Semitic attacks that have occurred in the city since the Israel-Gaza war began.

The US has experienced a nearly 400 per cent rise in anti-Semitic incidents compared to last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

I strongly condemn the attack on the Jewish Community Council of Montreal building yesterday. These continued acts of antisemitic violence are deplorable and unacceptable – and must stop immediately. We must all stand united against such vile, hateful acts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2023

“These continued acts of anti-Semitic violence are deplorable and unacceptable – and must stop immediately,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X.

“We must all stand united against such vile, hateful acts.”

Since October 7, there have been 324 reported hate-related incidents against Muslims and Jews, and there are 118 investigations open, The Montreal Gazette reported.