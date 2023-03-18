Earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru killing at least 12

At least 12 people were killed in a strong earthquake that shook a coastal region of Ecuador and Peru on Saturday, causing structural damage to multiple homes, schools and medical centres.

The quake, which the US Geological Survey (USGS) measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4km (41.3 miles) and about 10 kms (6.2 miles) from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.

“Emergency teams are mobilising to offer all their support to those who have been affected,” said Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso in a tweet.

Eleven people were killed El Oro province and one in Azuay province, while multiple people were being treated for injuries in hospitals, the presidency's communication agency said.

Multiple homes, educational buildings and health centres had been damaged and many roads are blocked by landslides. The Santa Rosa airport suffered minor damage and remained open, the agency said.

Ecuador's Secretariat of Risk Management said earlier that the death in Azuay province occurred when a wall collapsed on to a vehicle. In other provinces, structural damage included a collapsed wharf and a collapsed wall in a supermarket.

The agency said that state-run oil company Petroecuador had evacuated and suspended activities in multiple facilities out of precaution, but had not reported damage.

A man cleans the debris of a building located in Cuenca's historic city centre. AFP

“We all ran out into the streets … we were very scared,” said Ernesto Alvarado, a resident of Isla Puna near the epicentre.

The initial quake was followed by two weaker aftershocks in the following hour, according to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador.

Peruvian authorities said that the quake was felt in the country's northern region, and that there were no immediate reports of harm to people or structures.

The earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami, authorities said.