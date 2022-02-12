US tells Russia of ‘resolute, massive and united response’ if Ukraine is invaded

The US has told Russia an invasion of Ukraine would incur a "resolute, massive and united transatlantic response", as a war of words between the West and Moscow is stepped up.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday to discuss the crisis, after the Biden administration said an attack was a "very distinct possibility".

During the phone call, Mr Blinken said the West remained open to dialogue with Russia and urged the Kremlin to choose diplomatic rather than military means to solve the stand-off.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin later on Saturday.

I spoke with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to urge a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine. I reiterated that further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 12, 2022

Mr Blinken "made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to de-escalate and engage in good-faith discussions", State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“He reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united transatlantic response.”

Mr Lavrov said he told Mr Blinken that “the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about Russian aggression against Ukraine pursues provocative goals.”

On Friday, the UK and the US urged their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia of 'massive' consequences if it invades Ukraine. (Kevin Lamarque / Pool Photo via AP)

Several Nato allies including the Canada, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark also are asking their citizens to leave Ukraine, as is non-Nato ally New Zealand.

On Friday, Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden’s National Security Adviser, told Americans in Ukraine that they should not expect the US military to rescue them in the event that air and rail transportation is severed after a Russian invasion.

Mr Sullivan said Russian military action could start with missile and air attacks, followed by a ground troops.

“Yes, it is an urgent message because we are in an urgent situation,” he said.

“Russia has all the forces it needs to conduct a major military action,” Mr Sullivan said, adding, “Russia could choose, in very short order, to commence a major military action against Ukraine.”

He said the scale of such an invasion could range from a limited incursion to a strike on Kiev, the capital.

Mr Sullivan’s statement accelerated the projected time frame for a potential invasion, which many analysts had believed was unlikely until after the Winter Olympics in China end on February 20.

He said the combination of a further Russian troop build-up on Ukraine’s borders and unspecified intelligence indicators have prompted the administration to say that war could begin at any time.

“We can’t pinpoint the day at this point, and we can’t pinpoint the hour, but that is a very, very distinct possibility,” Mr Sullivan said.