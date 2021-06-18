Nose of British Airways plane collapses on runway at Heathrow Airport

Dreamliner 787 was damaged while stationary

The nose of a British Airways Dreamliner 787 plane has collapsed on the runway at Heathrow Airport.

The plane was stationary at the time of the incident and was carrying freight.

No passengers were on board at the time.

“A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand," a BA spokesperson said.

“As a freighter-only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”

Emergency crew were at the scene.

"An unidentified (at present) British Airways Boeing 787 has suffered a nose gear collapse at London Heathrow Airport this morning," AerohubNews said on Twitter.

British Airways chief calls UK 'crazy' for not exploiting success of vaccination drive

"Extent of the damage is currently unknown, further details will be reported once available."

The nose of the aircraft can been seen touching the tarmac while a mobile staircase is still attached to the plane's door.

Last month British Airways' owner IAG reported a €1.14 billion ($1.38bn) loss for the first quarter of the year, with the company urging authorities to support airlines as they try to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

Updated: June 18, 2021 02:09 PM

