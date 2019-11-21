Lebanon protests: Hezbollah supporters harass journalists over reporting

Protesters gather in front of a road blocked by security forces, next to the Prime Ministry, in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA

Journalists are being harassed by Hezbollah supporters for their positive coverage of Lebanon's protests, according to television station Al Jadeed.

On Tuesday, dozens of the Iran-backed party's followers arrived outside the channel's building on motorbikes to protest against Al Jadeed calling out Hezbollah and allied party Amal for failing to reprimand supporters who harass journalists.

In an editorial on Tuesday, anchor Dalia Ahmad said that “groups supporting Hezbollah are running campaigns against the media”, exposing staff to “slander, insults, pornographic images and the distribution of the phone numbers of male and female colleagues”.

Al Jadeed's vice-president, Karma Khayat, told The National that she believed the TV channel became a target because of its positive coverage of anti-government protests.

“They are saying that people are continuing to protest because of our live coverage. But we are proud to support the revolution. People are fighting for issues Al Jadeed stands for,” she said.

More than a month of protests started on October 17 when a tax on using WhatsApp was proposed.

Participants denounce deep-seated economic inequalities, corruption and mismanagement of the country by its ruling elite.

Local media coverage of protests has been deeply divided, with stations such as Al Jadeed, owned by Mrs Khayat's father, businessman Tahseen Khayat, siding with demonstrators, while media affiliated to President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah criticise the unrest.

Mrs Khayat said that Al Jadeed staff have been harassed online since the beginning of the protests, but that the situation became unacceptable last week when reporters' phone numbers, particularly women's, were shared on WhatsApp groups with instructions to harass them.

“They were getting thousands of calls at the same time. Some of them had to change their phone numbers,” she said.

"They were receiving [porno­graphic material] and being harassed on social media."

The television channel decided to publicly shame Hezbollah and Amal on Tuesday evening for not condemning this behaviour after broadcasting testimonies of harassed journalists the day before.

“People were being attacked, harassed and bullied in the name of Amal and Hezbollah.

“If they know this is unethical, they should make a clear official statement so that people stop. When you allow for such actions, the next step is spreading blood,” Mrs Khayat said.

Hezbollah’s press office declined to comment.

On Monday, Jawad Nasrallah, son of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, tweeted that he condemned anti-media campaigns such as the one against Al Jadeed.

“There is no justification for threatening someone via that person’s family, home, or distributing female journalists’ phone numbers to slander their dignity,” he wrote.

After his tweet, attacks eased briefly before picking up again, Mrs Khayat said.

Al Jadeed's building has been attacked and damaged by protesters in the past after a report was broadcast alleging that Amal's leader, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, was corrupt.

In its editorial, Al Jadeed also criticised Mr Aoun's management of the protests, which succeeded in preventing Parliament from convening on Tuesday.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs: 2019 Subaru Forester Price, base: Dh105,900 (Premium); Dh115,900 (Sport) Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder Transmission: Continuously variable transmission Power: 182hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 239Nm @ 4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.1L / 100km (estimated)

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

match info Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 37') Atletico Madrid 1 (Costa 39') Man of the match Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections 6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold 7.05pm Final Song 7.40pm Equilateral 8.15pm Dark Of Night 8.50pm Mythical Magic 9.25pm Franz Kafka

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

MATCH INFO Bangla Tigers 108-5 (10 ovs) Ingram 37, Rossouw 26, Pretorius 2-10 Deccan Gladiators 109-4 (9.5 ovs) Watson 41, Devcich 27, Wiese 2-15 Gladiators win by six wickets

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

