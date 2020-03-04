Iran health workers use dance to cope with coronavirus crisis

Iranian medical personnel, wearing protective gear, work at a ward of a hospital in Tehran on March 1, 2020. AFP

Iranian health workers are using music as a coping mechanism to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus, as the epidemic spreads rapidly across the country.

Videos have been circulating on social media for the past few days have shown healthcare workers, nurses and doctors, dancing and singing in a hospital environment.

In what appears to be a dance challenge, the health workers are seen wearing protective suits, facemasks, gloves and googles.

Another dance video from health workers at a hospital in #Iran in full gear fighting the #Coronavirus with high spirits. This has turned into a challenge and new videos keep coming... (thread) pic.twitter.com/xKGG7zPuEz — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

They are showing off their moves in an attempt to boost the morale of medical teams and people infected with the virus.

Many users have sent positive responses thanking the medical personnel and wishing them good health.

Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit. pic.twitter.com/LschWEQX2J — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another video showed an Iranian nurse clapping with patients in an attempt to lift their spirits.

Despite all the heartbreaking news from #Iran about the coronavirus oubreak, there are scenes of hope.



This nurse is helping lift the spirits of her patients.



👏👏👏#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/9jroLkXhdj — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) March 3, 2020

Iran is one of the main coronavirus hotspots outside of mainland China, where the epidemic started.

On Wednesday authorities said the death toll had risen to 92, as 586 new cases were reported overnight, bringing the total upto 2,922, according to state news media.

Iranian nurses dancing, trying to keep their spirits high in the middle of corona virus outbreak in Iran. That’s really impressive! pic.twitter.com/tp0V7pyvqj — Meisam Booshehri (@MeisamBooshehri) March 3, 2020

The country suspended Friday prayers across all provincial capitals in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The ban, announced on Wednesday, is seen as significant because of the political and spiritual role that Friday prayers play for Iran's clerical regime.

A number of high ranking officials have been infected by the virus in a way that is not seen elsewhere.

Among those are Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, who is better known as “Mary,” the English-speaking spokeswoman for students who seized the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis.

The country’s deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, tested positive for the virus last week, a day after he was seen on state television coughing and sweating as Tehran claimed the outbreak is under control.

In total, 23 members of parliament are infected.

On Monday, a member of Iran’s advisory council, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, died after being diagnosed.

Hadi Khosroshahi, 81, a prominent cleric and former ambassador to the Vatican, also died last Thursday from the infection.