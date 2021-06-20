Joe Biden to host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at White House

President Joe Biden will host Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, at the White House this week as the United States winds down two decades of military presence in the country.

The meeting on Friday "will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues", White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities,” Ms Psaki said.

Mr Biden announced in April that the United States would fully end its two-decade-long military mission in Afghanistan and withdraw all troops by September 11.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that the Biden administration has already completed more than half the withdrawal.

Mr Austin also assessed that there is a “medium” chance that terrorist groups like Al Qaeda or ISIS could regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the United States within two years of the American withdrawal.

“The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US homeland,” Ms Psaki said. “The United States continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.”

The Biden administration has said it is committed to continuing security, economic and development aid to Afghan forces, but several senators have threatened to impose conditions on that assistance should the Taliban clamp down on human rights as part of any future Afghan government.