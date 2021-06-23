Iran faces pressure to halt execution of 17-year-old 'killer'

Hossein Shahbazi's sentence is scheduled to be carried out on Monday

Hossein Shahbazi is convicted of murder that he allegedly committed while he was 17. Amnesty
Hossein Shahbazi is convicted of murder that he allegedly committed while he was 17. Amnesty

Rights groups have called on Iran to halt the execution of a man for a murder committed while he was still a child.

Hossein Shahbazi is due to be hanged on Monday following the death of a teenager during a group fight when he was 17.

He would be the first person to be executed this year in Iran after committing a crime as a minor, according to Amnesty International.

Several others involved in the fracas were arrested and provided confessions but have not been sentenced to death, say campaigners.

Amnesty International said the conviction should be quashed and Shahbazi, now aged 20, given a retrial without the possibility of a death penalty.

He was arrested in December 2018 and questioned at a police detention centre without access to a lawyer or his family for 11 days in Shiraz, Fars province, the rights group said. He was then moved to a juvenile detention centre and held there for several more days before his mother was allowed to visit. He had bruises on his face and had lost weight.

Read More

Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of European External Action Service, and Iranian deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna. ReutersIran's president says economic war with the US is over​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Shahbazi was sentenced to death in January 2020 and is currently held in Adelabad prison in Shiraz.

The conviction was based in part on confessions that he said he made after being tortured and subjected to other ill treatment at the detention centre.

Amnesty International has called on the EU and UN to bring pressure on Iran before Monday.

“Using the death penalty against someone who was a child at the time of the crime is prohibited under international human rights law and violates Iran’s international obligations,” said Diana Eltahawy of Amnesty International.

“Going ahead with this execution would be an abhorrent assault on children’s rights and would make an absolute mockery of justice.”

Shahbazi's conviction was upheld by Iran’s supreme court in June last year when it was acknowledged he was under 18 at the time of the crime.

After the campaign was launched to stop his execution, prison guards told Shahbazi that they would speak to the victim’s family to ask them for a pardon.

Death sentences can be avoided in Iran if the convicted killer pays the bereaved family a compensation. The penalty can then be replaced by short prison terms.

Campaigners say the judiciary should take the lead and not impose death sentences on juveniles, rather than rely on family mercy.

Iran continues to use the death penalty for crimes committed by people under the age of 18, despite signing a UN agreement banning the practice in 1968.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights says “the sentence of death shall not be imposed for crimes committed by persons below 18 years of age and shall not be carried out on pregnant women”.

Amnesty International said that at least three juveniles were executed in 2020 and scores of others remain on death row. Iran executed 246 people last year, the second highest number for any country behind China.

Updated: June 23, 2021 06:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Government
Under the patronage of the UAE’s Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School has celebrated the graduation of 134 female students from seven Arab countries. Wam

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launches Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence

UAE Government
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world