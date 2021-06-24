UK travel list changes: Malta and Balearic Islands go green but Tunisia among new red countries

UK announces plans for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated passengers from amber list countries

The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

The UK has updated the list of countries on its green travel list, with upgrades for Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands, as well as some Caribbean islands.

Israel, which was already green, has now been put on the green watchlist, meaning it is at risk of turning amber.

Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda were added to the red list.

The changes cover England and Scotland, with Wales expected to follow.

Northern Ireland made similar changes to its green list but included Kuwait among its list of countries turning red.

The UK government said all measures would be kept under review to protect public health as the top priority.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said those red-list countries presented a high public health risk to the UK from known variants, or as a result of very high prevalence of Covid-19.

The changes come into effect from 4am on Wednesday, June 30.

People arriving in the UK from green-list destinations are not required to isolate themselves, but there had been no viable major tourist destinations in that tier.

In a boost for travellers wanting to visit amber-list countries, which includes much of Europe, the government announced plans to remove the self-isolation period for amber list countries for those who are fully vaccinated.

Full details will be set out next month, it said.

Read More

Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Tourists visiting Abu Dhabi are 'not eligible for coronavirus vaccine'

Currently, there is a mandatory 10-day isolation for passengers from amber countries but it can be done at home.

Mr Shapps said the Government would continue to take a “cautious” approach to reopening foreign travel.

But he said the coronavirus vaccination programme meant it could also start to look at plans for easing restrictions on travel from amber-list countries.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber-list countries,” Mr Shapps tweeted.

The Department of Transport said: "We expect this to occur in phases, starting with UK residents.

"They will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on Day 2, and any positive results will be sequenced to continue to manage the risk of importing variants.

“At the same time, we intend to remove the guidance that people should not travel to amber countries.

"Pending decisions on whether under 18s should routinely be offered vaccination, we will also take clinical advice on whether regular testing can provide a safe alternative to quarantine for children accompanied by vaccinated adults.”

Tourists walk down to the sea in Zurrieq Valley, outside Zurrieq, Malta June 24, 2021. Malta has been added to a 'green' list where UK travellers will be able to visit without needing to quarantine. Reuters
Tourists walk down to the sea in Zurrieq Valley, outside Zurrieq, Malta June 24, 2021. Malta has been added to a 'green' list where UK travellers will be able to visit without needing to quarantine. Reuters

Passengers returning from red-list countries will continue to be separated from other passengers in dedicated terminals to be processed as safely and efficiently as possible, before being transferred to a managed quarantine hotel.

“It is very positive news that ministers are following the science and that fully vaccinated people will be able to travel safely without quarantine later this summer," Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said.

“We are a cosmopolitan country, a small island with strong links to the rest of the world.

"Exporters want to get out and sell their goods to the world, families want to reconnect after a year of separation.

"We will work with the government to make this happen as soon as possible and let Britain fly.”

Others were less effusive.

ABTA chief executive, Mark Tanzer, said the industry must receive a package of "tailored financial support".

"Every addition to the green list is welcome, but in reality - with several of these popular holiday destinations being placed on the green watchlist - this will not on its own deliver the meaningful restart of international travel that the industry desperately needs," he said.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said the timetable for reopening was not ambitious enough and that limited reopening was not justified by the data. "The science shows that travel to many European countries would have very little impact on hospitalisations," he said.

Acting general secretary of the pilots' union, Balpa, Brian Strutton, said: “It isn’t good enough to survive on and the absence of any US routes is a bitter blow.“

.
.

FULL LIST OF CHANGES

Going green: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands will move from amber.

Red light: Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda will move from amber to red.

Opening up travel

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccinations provided a real opportunity to reopen travel.

"The real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab," Mr Johnson said.

"If you look at it ... more than 60 per cent of our population now have two jabs, I think 83 per cent have had one jab.

"We’re really getting through it now. The crucial thing is to come forward and get your second jab."

He repeated that travel would be difficult this year after indicating this week that "hassle and delays" would be a feature of overseas trips for a long time.

"I’m not going to claim this summer for travel purposes is going to be like any other summer," Mr Johnson said.

"I don’t want to cast a pall over things but as I said the other day, it will be different."

Updated: June 25, 2021 01:20 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
A woman receives a vaccine at the Chelsea FC pop-up vaccine hub on June 19, 2021 in London, England. Getty Images

WHO estimates Covid-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

World
Egypt's health ministry waived the PCR test requirement for vaccinated travellers visiting the country. Getty Images

Vaccinated travellers can now enter Egypt without a PCR test

Egypt
A patient is vaccinated in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,161 new cases and two deaths

Health
People register for a vaccine at an Abu Dhabi Health Services centre. Victor Besa / The National

Tourists visiting Abu Dhabi are 'not eligible for coronavirus vaccine'

UAE
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world