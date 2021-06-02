UK switches on more e-gates to shorten summer airport queues

UK airports began to turn on Covid-19 e-gates for travellers in an effort to relieve long queues at the border.
The measure comes as the government prepares to announce an updated green list on Thursday, which could feature some new quarantine-free destinations.
With summer approaching, ministers are under pressure to add European countries to the list, a move that would probably lead to more passengers and longer waiting times at airports while Covid-19 documents are processed.
The Home Office said some e-gates had been switched on at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, allowing passports and the passenger locator form to be checked digitally in less than a minute.
Although there are more than 40 e-gates in Heathrow Airport's terminals two and five to process green and amber list passengers, none were operational during the pandemic, leading to some arriving passengers queueing for more than six hours.
Most e-gates at Britain's airports will be switched on by the end of July, The Telegraph reported.
Gatwick, Birmingham and Manchester airports are on the same timetable and others will follow in July and August.
Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the ISU union that represents Border Force staff, said the e-gates would make it “much, much easier” to process passengers.
“E-gates do break and they can have a high rejection rate but there is no doubt it will massively help,” she said.
The Home Office said officials were "taking steps to ensure queue times at the border are reduced as far as possible".
“E-gates are now operational at Heathrow and Gatwick, and further e-gates will come online as and when they successfully complete testing,” it said.
A report in Politico, citing a Department for Transport (DfT) source, said on Wednesday that UK authorities were expecting waiting times of up to four hours at Heathrow over the summer, although DfT declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said ministers should consider the success of Britain’s vaccination campaign when expanding the green list.
He said many European countries had “already removed restrictions on vaccinated UK visitors because of the vaccine success in the UK”.
“The spread of Covid, risk of hospitalisations, has collapsed due to the success of the UK vaccine programme, and it's now time for June, July and August – add Spain, add Italy, add Greece to the green list and allow British families to go abroad safely to Europe on their holidays,” he said.
Ramola Talwar Badam: Abu Dhabi professor proud to receive UAE citizenship
Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018
Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer.
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: Health-tech
Size: 22 employees
Funding: Seed funding
Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Mina Al-Oraibi: Why Hope is an apt name for UAE's Mars probe
Fareed Rahman: UN to explore how science and technology policies can aid Covid-19 recovery
Develop an innovative business concept
Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors
Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19
Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.)
Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months
Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses
Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business
* Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna
Manchester City 6 Huddersfield Town 1
Man City: Agüero (25', 35', 75'), Jesus (31'), Silva (48'), Kongolo (84' og)
Huddersfield: Stankovic (43')
Arsenal 0
Manchester City 2
Sterling (14'), Bernardo Silva (64')
Saturday September 12
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leeds United
Tottenham v Everton
West Brom v Leicester
West Ham v Newcastle
Monday September 14
Brighton v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Wolves
To be rescheduled
Burnley v Manchester United
Manchester City v Aston Villa
'Tell the Machine Goodnight' by Katie Williams
Penguin Randomhouse
The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.
The hotels
Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.
Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.
The tours
Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.
