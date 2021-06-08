UK police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's rape and kidnap

Diplomatic protection officer accepts responsibly for killing the Londoner

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. Shutterstock
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. Shutterstock

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted the kidnap and rape of London woman Sarah Everard.

The diplomatic protection officer, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

Read More

People attend a second protest at Parliament Square, London, after the death of Sarah Everard. ReutersSarah Everard death summed up in five words: 'She was just walking home'

The court also heard he accepted responsibility for killing the 33-year-old marketing executive, but he was not asked to enter a plea for the charge of murder while medical reports were being prepared.

Everard, 33, was abducted on March 3 while walking home in Clapham, south London.

Her body was found a week later in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about two hours by road from Clapham.

Couzens, who is being held at Belmarsh Prison in London, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” on March 3.

He also pleaded guilty to the second charge of rape between March 2 and 10. Detectives allege Everard was murdered within that time frame.

A post-mortem found Everard died from compression of the neck, police said.

Her death triggered an outpouring of grief across the world, with many women recounting their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night.

Her death led to questions about what the police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Members of Everard’s family sat in court to witness Couzens enter his pleas.

Another hearing is scheduled for July 9.

Updated: June 8, 2021 01:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government