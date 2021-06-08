UK police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's rape and kidnap

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted the kidnap and rape of London woman Sarah Everard.

The diplomatic protection officer, 48, pleaded guilty to the charges at the Old Bailey court in London on Tuesday.

The court also heard he accepted responsibility for killing the 33-year-old marketing executive, but he was not asked to enter a plea for the charge of murder while medical reports were being prepared.

Everard, 33, was abducted on March 3 while walking home in Clapham, south London.

Her body was found a week later in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about two hours by road from Clapham.

Couzens, who is being held at Belmarsh Prison in London, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Everard “unlawfully and by force or fraud” on March 3.

He also pleaded guilty to the second charge of rape between March 2 and 10. Detectives allege Everard was murdered within that time frame.

A post-mortem found Everard died from compression of the neck, police said.

Her death triggered an outpouring of grief across the world, with many women recounting their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night.

Her death led to questions about what the police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Members of Everard’s family sat in court to witness Couzens enter his pleas.

Another hearing is scheduled for July 9.