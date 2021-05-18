UK police arrest man in Sierra Leone war crimes investigation

British police arrested a man on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of war crimes during the civil war in Sierra Leone.
London Metropolitan Police said the man, 42, was arrested at an address in Leeds, in the north of England, under the International Criminal Court Act.
Officers searched the property and took the man into custody. He was released but remains under investigation.
The war between 1991 and 2002, financed largely by "blood diamonds", killed 120,000 people and left tens of thousands mutilated.
Charles Taylor, once Liberia’s most feared rebel fighter, who served as president from 1997 to 2003, is serving a 50-year sentence in a British jail for his role in fuelling the conflict in neighbouring Sierra Leone.
Bryant Harris: What Joe Biden did during his first week as US President
Kareem Shaheen: Omar Alghabra outshines the racists who malign him
Kareem Shaheen: Canada is failing those who bear its greatest Covid-19 burdens
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Shelina Janmohamed: Why shouldn't a spouse be compensated fairly for housework?
Justin Thomas: Challenge the notion that 'men are from Mars, women are from Venus'
The National Editorial: Is there much to celebrate on International Women's Day 2021?
Sulaiman Hakemy: Why it's important to lose elections
Rashmee Roshan Lall: US race relations in three words
Michael Goldfarb: First debate marks the end of an era
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Azerbaijan 0
Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')
