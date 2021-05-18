UK police arrest man in Sierra Leone war crimes investigation

British police arrested a man on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of war crimes during the civil war in Sierra Leone.

London Metropolitan Police said the man, 42, was arrested at an address in Leeds, in the north of England, under the International Criminal Court Act.

Officers searched the property and took the man into custody. He was released but remains under investigation.

The war between 1991 and 2002, financed largely by "blood diamonds", killed 120,000 people and left tens of thousands mutilated.

Charles Taylor, once Liberia’s most feared rebel fighter, who served as president from 1997 to 2003, is serving a 50-year sentence in a British jail for his role in fuelling the conflict in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

