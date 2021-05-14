Two men detained in Scotland by UK Home Office astonished by public response

Two Indian men who were detained by immigration officials in Glasgow were released after protesters stopped the van from leaving. AP

Two Indian men who were detained under UK Home Office orders in Scotland said they were “astonished and overwhelmed” after hundreds of protesters secured their release.

Protesters surrounded an immigration enforcement van on Thursday afternoon after officers took the men from a flat in the south of Glasgow.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the raid, carried out on Eid Al Fitr in an area with a large Muslim population, was “staggeringly irresponsible”.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the operation was "in no way connected to Eid".

"We are tackling illegal immigration and the harms it causes," he said.

"We will continue to tackle illegal immigration."

The Home Office said the men, who were not themselves believed to be Muslim, were detained over suspected immigration offences.

Lakhvir Singh, who was apprehended with Sumit Sehdevi, praised protesters for his release.

“I’ve been astonished and overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from the people of Glasgow,” he said.

“At around 9.30am immigration enforcement carried out a raid and we were taken to security in the van. There were only five or six people at the time but word spread and then there were crowds of hundreds. We are so grateful for the support.”

Protesters shouted "let our neighbours go" and "cops go home" as a stand-off with police escalated. One man crawled underneath the van to prevent it from leaving the scene.

Police Scotland said they stepped in to ensure the release of the men on public safety grounds. The force said its officers did not assist in the removal of the asylum seekers but were on hand to monitor the protest.

Footage shared on social media showed the crowd erupting into cheers when the detainees were released.

Waving to protestors- the men in the back of the Immigration Enforcement van here being released into the care of lawyer @AamerAnwar... they’ve been in there for hours.... the crowd erupts. #Pollokshields #Glasgow Credit: @Davef_composer pic.twitter.com/GGAqQy0lK4 — Hazel Martin (@hazelreporting) May 13, 2021

The incident made front-page news in Scotland, with headlines including “People Power”, “Human Shields” and “Glasgow 1 Team UK 0”.

Mohammad Asif, director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, said the Home Office "shouldn't act like the Mafia".

"They should have a more humane way of removing people," he told Press Association.

“The Home Office does it in a very brutal way… it’s like you’ve committed murder or rape – there are different ways to remove people without taking them from their bed.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Home Office needed to ask itself “hard questions” about why the raid took place.

"Doing this on Eid, in the heart of our Muslim community, and in the midst of a serious Covid outbreak was staggeringly irresponsible – but the even deeper problem is an appalling asylum and immigration policy," she said.

The Home Office said the British government would continue to take action against those "with no right to be in the UK".

"The operation in Glasgow was conducted in relation to suspected immigration offences and the two Indian nationals complied with officers at all times,” it said.

"The UK government continues to tackle illegal migration in all its forms and our New Plan for Immigration will speed up the removal of those who have entered the UK illegally."

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the Home Office’s actions were reckless.

"The UK government’s hostile environment is not welcome here. I abhor Home Office immigration policy at the best of times, but to have taken the action they have is at best completely reckless and at worst intended to provoke.”

Sabir Zazai, chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, said the events were shocking.

“Not close to the details on this but this is shocking, disgraceful and racist if people are raided by enforcement officers amid the pandemic on the day of Eid,” he said.

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party suspended a union official who said Home Secretary Priti Patel “should be deported” after the incident in Glasgow.

Unite general secretary Howard Beckett tweeted the now-deleted comment.

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

