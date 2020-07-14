Syrian refugee girl arrives in Britain after seven-year ordeal

A nine-year-old Syrian girl who was born at the outbreak of civil war in her country and became a refugee as an infant has arrived in Britain, completing a journey that for many has proven nearly impossible.
Rouaa arrived in the world as fighting began in 2011, but was forced to flee from Damascus with her family after a chemical weapons attack two years later. The family eventually made it to a refugee camp in Lebanon, where Rouaa has spent most of her childhood.
But the BBC, which has been following Rouaa’s story since she left her home, on Monday reported that the family had arrived in Britain, bringing to an end a seven-year journey to escape conflict in Syria.
Rouaa’s father told the BBC he thought his daughter would be happy in Britain and was extremely grateful to be there.
“She told me that in the future she wants to be someone who does good things for this country which gave us a home and opened its heart to us,” he said.
Her family is among more than 5.6 million people who have fled Syria since 2011. More than a million Syrian refugees are in Lebanon, around 70 per cent of whom live below the poverty line, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR.
Syria’s war created a migration crisis, with some of those who fled the country trying to reach safety in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who attempted the often-perilous journey to the European Union eventually applied for asylum in its member countries. The vast majority of Syria’s refugees continue to live in camps in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.
In March 2019, the European Commission declared the migrant crisis to be over. However, a recent surge in violence in Syria’s north-western Idlib province prompted fears of a return to its peak in 2015 when more than a million refugees and migrants crossed into Europe.
Profile of MoneyFellows
Founder: Ahmed Wadi
Launched: 2016
Employees: 76
Financing stage: Series A ($4 million)
Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo
Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm
Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Price: from Dh498,542
On sale: now
Liverpool 5
Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83'
Huddersfield 0
Premier Futsal 2017 Finals
Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side
Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho
Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes
Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs
Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo
Telugu Tigers: Deco
Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado
National Editorial: Donald Trump has left his mark on the Middle East
Con Coughlin: The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team
James Reinl: Biden’s Yemen U-turn gets thumbs-up overseas
Raghida Dergham: Will Biden's 'maximum diplomacy' with Iran work?
Company: Justmop.com
Date started: December 2015
Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan
Sector: Technology and home services
Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai
Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month
Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.
Dubai Rugby Sevens
Winners: Dubai Hurricanes
Runners up: Bahrain
West Asia Premiership
Winners: Bahrain
Runners up: UAE Premiership
UAE Premiership
}Winners: Dubai Exiles
Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes
UAE Division One
Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens
Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II
UAE Division Two
Winners: Barrelhouse
Runners up: RAK Rugby
Directed by:Tom Beard
Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough
Stars: 4
Zakat: an Arabic word meaning ‘to cleanse’ or ‘purification’.
Nisab: the minimum amount that a Muslim must have before being obliged to pay zakat. Traditionally, the nisab threshold was 87.48 grams of gold, or 612.36 grams of silver. The monetary value of the nisab therefore varies by current prices and currencies.
Zakat Al Mal: the ‘cleansing’ of wealth, as one of the five pillars of Islam; a spiritual duty for all Muslims meeting the ‘nisab’ wealth criteria in a lunar year, to pay 2.5 per cent of their wealth in alms to the deserving and needy.
Zakat Al Fitr: a donation to charity given during Ramadan, before Eid Al Fitr, in the form of food. Every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of the needs of themselves and their family must pay two qadahs (an old measure just over 2 kilograms) of flour, wheat, barley or rice from each person in a household, as a minimum.
