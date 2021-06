Small price cut could encourage ride-sharing, study finds

While ride-sharing apps offer potential for passengers to share fares, this has not proved popular. Reuters

A little saving would make people a lot more willing to share rides from apps such as Uber, according to a new study.

Ride-hailing apps include the potential for passengers to share taxis to reduce costs but people have proved unwilling to take advantage, according to the study published on Tuesday in Nature Communications scientific journal.

Research based on the analysis of 360 million ride requests from the US cities of Chicago and New York in 2019 suggests that a small price cut could encourage passengers to share rides – helping cities reduce congestion and car emissions.

Read More Uber agrees to world-first union deal for UK drivers

The researchers found that ride-sharing was most effective in areas of high traffic with many people taking similar journeys.

But the researchers from Austria and Germany said that society’s attitudes also needed to change to make sharing taxi rides more acceptable.

The study was carried out before the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were more likely to share a taxi.

“A carefully designed incentive structure for ride-sharing users adapted to local user preferences is essential to drive this change,” the paper says.

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000