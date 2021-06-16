Portugal's surge in Covid-19 cases reaches highest level since February

Experts say Delta variant identified in India may be driving spread of coronavirus in country

A woman walks in Vilamoura Marina, Portugal, on June 4, 2021. Reuters
A woman walks in Vilamoura Marina, Portugal, on June 4, 2021. Reuters

Portugal will review its pandemic rules on Thursday after a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

It reported 1,350 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily total since February.

Experts say the Delta variant first identified in India may be driving the spread.

People in France will no longer be required to wear a face mask outdoors as Covid-19 restrictions ease. AFP France drops mask-wearing rule outdoors as Covid-19 cases fall

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

The Lisbon region has accounted for almost 1,000 of the new cases.

Portugal was the worst-hit country in the world in January, when daily cases peaked at more than 16,000.

Almost 7,000 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and almost 1,000 required intensive care.

Now, 351 patients are in hospital with the disease, of whom 83 are in intensive care.

A nation of 10.3 million people, Portugal has inoculated 42 per cent of its population with a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 25 per cent have had both shots.

