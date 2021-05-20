Plea to G7 as climate summit begins: protect wildlife to avert another pandemic

Giving more space to animals could prevent a future pandemic, experts say. AP

G7 environment ministers could reduce the risk of a future pandemic by acting to protect wildlife, a leading scientist said.

Britain is hosting two days of online talks at a summit that starts on Thursday as preparations continue for November's Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The UK wants to use its presidency of Cop26 and the G7 to drive action to protect wildlife, which experts say is needed to reduce the risk of diseases like Covid-19 emerging from the animal world.

Andrew Cunningham, a professor of wildlife epidemiology at London's Institute of Zoology, told The National that fostering biodiversity and giving more space to animals would reduce the risk to humans.

“Biodiversity acts in a protective way,” Prof Cunningham said.

“When you have similar numbers of lots of species together, then you can’t get a pathogen taking over because it can’t influence most of those species.

“If we degrade wild habitats and degrade biodiversity, the types of animals that can adapt are the types of animals that tend to have a higher proportion of zoonotic pathogens. We’re talking about rats, bats and species like that.”

Bats are regarded as a likely source of the Covid-19 virus, whose emergence in China in late 2019 put the spotlight on the illegal wildlife trade.

How the coronavirus made the jump to human beings is not yet clear, although scientists suspect that it passed through another animal first.

A report by the World Wildlife Fund last year said that keeping animals in cramped conditions increased the risk of viruses spreading to humans.

Prof Cunningham said intensive animal production was a source of other human pathogens such as swine flu and avian flu.

He said G7 leaders could foster rewilding efforts to promote biodiversity and free up more land for wildlife.

“I think the Covid-19 pandemic has really made policymakers and politicians realise that a continue-as-we-are approach is just not sustainable,” he said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that the politicians now get it.”

Germany says measures to protect nature and biodiversity will be among the central themes of the G7 talks.

One of the delegates is US climate envoy John Kerry, who spent the past week in Europe on a trip to strengthen co-operation ahead of Cop26.

While in Britain he sought to play down fears that the US government would have to tell people to eat less meat to meet climate targets.

"There's a lot of research being done now that will change the way meat is produced, cattle are herded and fed," he said.

Quote It's human behaviour which is the problem

But Prof Cunningham said that reducing meat consumption could help by cutting the amount of land that needs to be farmed to feed animals.

This would not require everyone to adopt a vegan diet, but perhaps reducing meat consumption to once or twice a week, he said.

“It’s human behaviour that is the problem,” he said.

Reducing animal production would also have the advantage of cutting methane emissions.

Britain, the EU and the US all have ambitious targets to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

US President Joe Biden’s climate goals envisage a 50 per cent to 52 per cent reduction from 2005 levels of greenhouse gas pollution by 2030.

The UK’s targets call for a 68 per cent cut by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Diplomats in the US and Europe are seeking to extract similar pledges from other countries before Cop26.

Mr Kerry and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas raised the spectre of security threats caused by climate change during talks in Berlin on Tuesday and a German expert panel said that fighting climate change was essential to preventing refugee crises in Europe.

The panel’s report said Germany should offer “massive support” to developing countries to prevent environmental disaster from causing waves of migration.

Countries should consider offering “climate passports” to allow refugees from high-risk areas to settle elsewhere, it said.

Getting there

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

The Sheikh Zayed Future Energy Prize This year’s winners of the US$4 million Sheikh Zayed Future Energy Prize will be recognised and rewarded in Abu Dhabi on January 15 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week, which runs in the capital from January 13 to 20. From solutions to life-changing technologies, the aim is to discover innovative breakthroughs to create a new and sustainable energy future.

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

