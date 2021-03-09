More than 11m people in UK watched Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey attracted more than 11 million viewers in the UK. AP

Millions of people in the UK tuned in to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday.

According to viewing figures released on Tuesday, an average of 11.3 million watched the two-hour special on ITV in the UK.

The tell-all interview was broadcast in Britain after it was aired by CBS in the US on Sunday.

The interview was more damaging than expected, with key revelations still dominating the headlines more than 24 hours after the US broadcast.

ITV's head of home news, Matt Williams, said a peak of over 12 million people tuned in to watch the UK broadcast, making it the second most-watched TV event of the year in the UK, after Boris Johnson’s January address on new lockdown measures attracted more than 15 million viewers.

New: Over 11 million people watched the Oprah iv with Meghan and Harry on @ITV last night. There was a peak of over 12 million. https://t.co/iwAyDWBfFG — Matt Williams (@matt_itvnews) March 9, 2021

An estimated 17.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the programme in the US.

ITV said the broadcast was viewed by “more than half of people watching television across the UK at that time”.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry had an average audience of 11.1 million and a 54% share between 9pm and 11pm. At its peak, it attracted 12.4 million.

"This was ITV's biggest peak audience since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and the biggest on any channel (outside government, pandemic-related announcements) since the Strictly Come Dancing final on BBC One in December," ITV said.

The Strictly Come Dancing final, won by Bill Bailey last year, attracted an average of 11.6 million viewers and a peak of 13.2 million, according to overnight ratings.

The Panorama interview with Princess Diana, broadcast by the BBC in 1995, had overnight ratings of 21.1 million.

The Prince of Wales’s interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, broadcast on ITV in 1994, in which Charles admitted he had committed adultery, had overnight ratings of 12.7 million.

ITV also said that 2.2 million streamed the Harry and Meghan interview, which made headlines around the world, on ITV Hub.

The interview was a hit among young viewers, with four out of five viewers aged 16 to 34 tuning in, making it the biggest TV audience for overnight viewing for that age group, outside of news programming, since I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year, ITV said.

Buckingham Palace has not responded yet to a claim from the duke and duchess that a member of the royal family expressed concern over “how dark” their unborn son’s skin tone would be.

Palace aides reportedly prepared a statement expressing the family’s love and concern for the couple, but it was not signed off by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Times reported that the queen wanted more time to consider her response to the lengthy interview.

In their interview, the couple also spoke about mental health, Prince Harry’s relationship with his family, and press intrusion.

Prince Harry described feeling "really let down" by his father Prince Charles, who had stopped taking his phone calls for a while.

Meghan, who is mixed race, described herself as "naively" unprepared for life in the pressure cooker of the royal family.

But she said she was denied help for a mental health crisis and targeted by lies in an incident involving her sister-in-law. She said her depression was exacerbated by the concern expressed about the skin colour of her unborn son.

"I ... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she said.

Asked if she had had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with son Archie, the duchess replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

