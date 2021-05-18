Metropolitan Police investigating officer who shouted ‘free Palestine’ at protest

The Metropolitan Police is investigating an officer who shouted “Free Palestine” at a London protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The uniformed female officer was filmed at a pro-Palestinian demonstration, accepting a white rose and hugging a protester.
She was heard shouting “Free, free Palestine” to cheers from the crowd.
“We are aware of a video that has been posted on social media which shows an officer joining in with chanting while on duty at a demonstration,” the Metropolitan Police said.
“While officers are encouraged to positively engage with those attending demonstrations, they know they are not to actively participate or adopt political positions.
"This is vital to ensuring the public have confidence in our officers.
“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and are investigating the full circumstances of this incident and to determine what further action is appropriate.”
The footage has been widely shared on social media sites, where critics called for a swift investigation.
“The police are supposed to be neutral – this is not good enough @metpoliceuk – please investigate,” wrote Susan Hall, leader of the Greater London Authority Conservative Group.
The Police are supposed to be neutral- this is not good enough @metpoliceuk - please investigate, the Officer is recognisable. https://t.co/lK7OBiosfN— Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) May 18, 2021
Ms Hall shared footage from a Twitter account with a biography reading: “Conservative and Trump lover. Left-wing policies have killed Europe. Anti-EU. Despise the Labour Party and Communism. MAGA 2024.”
There have been protests against the Israel-Gaza conflict in London and other British cities.
More on the Israel/Palestine conflict
[ Germany pledges €40m in aid to Gaza ]
[ Air strikes and Covid-19 risk 'catastrophic' collapse of Gaza's hospitals, say doctors ]
[ Egypt allocates $500m for Gaza reconstruction ]
