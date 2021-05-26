Hardliners picked to lead far-right AfD into German general election

Two immigration hardliners have been picked to lead the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party into the country's next election cycle.

Tino Chrupalla, 46, a painter and decorator from Saxony who has been an MP since 2017, backs the extreme wing of the party.

Alice Weidel, 42, is an economist and co-head of the party in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of Parliament.

About 71 per cent of party members favoured the Weidel-Chrupalla alliance as its top candidates in an online vote against the more mainstream pair, Joana Cotar and Joachim Wundrak.

Ms Weidel said AfD would focus its campaign on the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus were "excessive", she said.

Germany's restrictions were less strict than those in many of its European neighbours and it had fewer deaths per capita than France, Italy, Spain or Britain.

The AfD harbours many supporters who oppose Covid-19 vaccinations and have joined anti-lockdown protests.

The party's election manifesto includes a call to leave the EU.

The anti-immigration party is polling at around 11 per cent, down from nearly 13 per cent in the 2017 election.

Mr Chrupalla drew criticism during last year's Black Lives Matter protests when he said that multicultural countries were heading for a dead end.

The AfD was set up in 2013 as an anti-euro party during the eurozone debt crisis.

The pair celebrate their win. EPA

It has since shifted to the right and capitalised on voters angry at conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy toward migrants in 2015.

AfD became the third-biggest party in the 2017 election but Germany's mainstream parties refuse to co-operate with its members.

Mrs Merkel's ruling conservatives have slumped in recent polls as voters perceived mistakes in the handling of the pandemic, corruption scandals and internal fighting.

Her bloc named CDU leader and North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellor in the election in September.

Mr Laschet won after a bitter contest with CSU leader Markus Soeder.

He has been promoted as a continuity candidate for Germany as it enters the post-Merkel era, but he is deeply unpopular among Germans.

The Social Democrats, Mrs Merkel's current coalition partners, nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate months ago.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

