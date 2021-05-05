Germany brings climate targets forward after court rebuke

Wind turbines near a coal-fired power station in Garzweiler, western Germany. The direct implications of the IEA's call to halt upstream projects is a shrinking of global oil supplies by more than 8% annually. AFP

Germany is setting new climate change targets for cutting emissions after a court ruled its current goals contravene the rights of children and young adults.

Ministers now want to bring forward the country’s switch to climate neutrality – or net-zero carbon emissions – by five years to 2045.

Berlin announced the move on Wednesday after the country’s constitutional court deemed a flagship climate protection law “insufficient”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and its centre-left coalition partner the SPD are lagging behind the Greens in popularity surveys.

“We want to make our goals more precise,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

The court ruled last Thursday that German emissions targets did not set a clear enough timeline for emissions reductions beyond 2030.

Current measures could “irreversibly offload major emission reduction burdens” on to the period after 2030, thereby impeding the freedom of future generations, it said.

It demanded that the government set annual emission targets for the period after 2030 in an improved plan to be put forward by December next year.

The government now aims to reduce emissions to 65 per cent of 1990 levels by 2030 and 88 per cent by 2040.

“Young people have reminded us that we are going too slowly rather than too quickly,” Mrs Merkel said.

She said the constitutional court ruling made clear that “you can’t just have freedoms for the generations alive today, you must also think about the freedoms of future generations”.

“This is a new legal perspective that could have many consequences and impresses upon us that we must do more.”

With the general election imminent, in September, the government is under pressure to show it takes environmental issues seriously.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Coal Plants Mercury Around $3.5 trillion is required between now and 2050 to meet targets for a “sustainable path,” according to the International Energy Agency. AP (J. David Ake)

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

