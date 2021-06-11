G7 adopts Carbis Bay declaration to fight pandemics in 100 days

A commitment to reinforce global surveillance networks and new treatments

Explained: what is the G7 and why is the 2021 summit in Cornwall?

G7 leaders are expected to agree the Carbis Bay declaration on Saturday committing to a 100 day response window to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to prevent any repeat of the coronavirus devastation.

Alongside the leaders of Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as well as Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, the group pledged to ensure the world is protected from future coronavirus threats.

G7: Read More

G7 leaders pose for a 'family photo' at the start of the three-day summit in England. AFPSummit opens with pledge to rebuild world economies

Summit gets the royal touch

The declaration draws on the report of the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership's independent report containing recommendations on how governments and others can quickly respond to new outbreaks.

"The first 100 days after the identification of an epidemic threat are crucial to changing its course and, ideally, preventing it from becoming a pandemic," a statement from host country UK said.

The declaration said countries would focus on slashing the time taken to develop and licence vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days, a commitment to reinforce global surveillance networks and genomic sequencing capacity and support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organisation.

Mr Guterres said he wanted a global task force established to tackle the current crisis as well and would make his case to the G7 meeting when he arrives in Cornwall on Saturday

"The countries that can produce vaccines today, or will be able to do so if properly supported, should come together should come together in an emergency task force, supported by global organisations, GAVI, the international financial institutions and table a deal with the pharmaceutical industry, in order to be able to define that global vaccination plan and implement it," he said.

"If not, the risk is that there will be still large areas of the developing world where the virus will spread like wildfire and the risks of mutation and the risks of new variants coming and becoming even to vaccines can undermine the efforts of developed countries are having today to make sure that the population is vaccinated."

But to truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again

Boris Johnson

To stop new animal-borne diseases, where three quarters of new human diseases originate, the UK will establish an Animal Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre to accelerate the delivery of vaccines for livestock diseases.

The UK has contributed £10 million of funding for centre and Boris Johnson, the prime minister, is calling for G7 support for the Global Pandemic Radar to protect domestic vaccine programmes against new vaccine-resistant variants by identifying them early.

“In the last year the world has developed several effective coronavirus vaccines, licenced and manufactured them at pace and is now getting them into the arms of the people who need them," Mr Johnson said.

“But to truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around.

The World Health Organisation said there was a pressing need for earlier detection and better systems to address pandemic risks.

"We welcome the Carbis Bay Health Declaration, particularly as the world begins to recover and rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic," Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organisation said.

"Together we need to build on the significant scientific and collaborative response to the pandemic and find common solutions to address many of the gaps identified."

In pictures: the Queen meets G7 leaders

Published: June 12, 2021 02:41 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Sarah Gilbert of the University of Oxford will receive a damehood for her work in developing a Covid-19 vaccine. Alamy 

Scientists behind AstraZeneca vaccine recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Europe
A man waits outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccine centre outside Bolton Town Hall in northern England where cases of the Delta variant are rising. AP 

Indian variant cases doubling every 4.5 days in parts of England

Europe
Abu Dhabi resident Blesilda Tamayo receives a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi to offer Covid-19 vaccine to people with expired visas

Health
A police officer waits his turn to receive the Convidecia Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Peshawar, Pakistan. AP Photo

Punjab province in Pakistan to block SIM cards and salaries of unvaccinated people

Asia
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez