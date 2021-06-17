England's low Covid-19 reinfection rate sparks risk of complacency, data shows

The rate of Covid-19 reinfection is low but patients need to avoid complacency, Public Health England said on Thursday.

There were 53 confirmed reinfections, 478 probable cases and 15,893 possible cases identified up to May 30 in England throughout the pandemic, out of nearly 4 million people with confirmed infections.

That is the equivalent to about 0.4 per cent of people with Covid-19 being reinfected.

The announcement was made as the UK recorded a further 11,007 cases of coronavirus, the highest number since February 19.

PHE data also showed infection rates increasing across all age groups, but they were highest among people aged 20 to 29.

On the reinfection rates Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic director for Covid-19 at PHE, said increasing the number who are fully vaccinated is key.

“While we know that people can catch viruses more than once, this data currently suggests that the rate of Covid-19 reinfection is low,” Dr Hopkins said.

“It is important that we do not become complacent about this – it is vital to have both doses of the vaccine and to follow the guidance at all times to reduce your chance of any infection.

“We continue to learn more each day about this virus and its variants. Through continued close monitoring and research, we will understand how best we can control outbreaks and the impact this virus will have on society over the coming years.”

It is the first time PHE has released reinfection rates. Reinfection is expected but the data highlights that the overall risk is low.

PHE is calling on everyone who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine to have it.

The chance of contracting Covid-19 after being vaccinated drops sharply 21 days following a first dose, new analysis from the UK’s Office for National Statistics suggests.

People who become infected post-vaccination are also less likely to have symptoms than those who test positive for the virus but who have not been inoculated.

Out of a sample of 297,493 people vaccinated, 1,477 (0.5 per cent) were subsequently found to have a new positive infection of Covid-19.