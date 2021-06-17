'Travel curbs may be eased for fully vaccinated people in Britain'

Under plans being discussed, people in Britain could travel to 'amber list' countries without need to enter quarantine on return

File photo: Travellers at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. EPA
File photo: Travellers at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. EPA

Fully vaccinated people in Britain could be allowed to travel to countries on the government's "amber list" without quarantining when they return home, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Under the current traffic-light system, travellers returning from green-list countries take Covid-19 tests but do not need to enter quarantine.

Amber country arrivals require a period of isolation at home or in a hotel as well as the tests, and red-country arrivals must enter quarantine in a managed hotel and have the tests.

Countries on the amber list include Spain, France, Italy and the US.

Under the government plans, people who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to avoid quarantine on their return from amber-list countries, although they will still have to be tested, the newspaper said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who wants tougher border restrictions, is reportedly open to the change.

Officials are still working on whether any new regime would be limited to returning Britons or all arrivals, what exemptions could be made for those who could not be vaccinated, and whether children under 18 should be exempt.

"Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel," a government spokesman said.

Britain allowed international travel to resume last month, but nearly all major destinations were left off its list of countries open for quarantine-free holidays.

Updated: June 17, 2021 04:09 AM

