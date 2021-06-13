Emmanuel Macron and UK clash over Northern Ireland as trade row rumbles on

Dominic Raab accuses French leader of 'failing to understand the facts'

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticised Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay on England's Cornish coast. Reuters
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticised Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay on England's Cornish coast. Reuters

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticised the European Union on Sunday, accusing it of treating Northern Ireland as a separate country rather than part of the UK.

The comments made as the G7 meet in Cornwall are part of an ongoing row over the Northern Ireland protocol, which became part of the Brexit deal late last year.

"Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterised Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country and that is wrong. It is a failure to understand the facts," Mr Raab told the BBC.

Read More

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, with from left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President of the European Council Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)G7 seals ‘Build Back Better for the World’ pact to address Covid pandemic

Several newspapers reported that French President Emmanuel Macron suggested Northern Ireland was not part of the UK during his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Rabb accused Mr Macron of undermining territorial sovereignty.

"It is a failure to appreciate what speaking around Northern Ireland in those terms and approaching the issue of the Northern Ireland protocol in those terms does," he said.

"It causes damage to businesses from both communities and that creates deep consternation. We wouldn't talk about Catalonia and Barcelona or Corsica in France in those ways.”

Asked if Britain and Brussels were heading for a trade war, Mr Raab said the bloc needed to permit a free flow of trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, which in turn would allow for “a pragmatic way through".

"What we cannot have is a lopsided approach, built on some of the flawed assumptions ... and which have very real effects for the communities on all sides in Northern Ireland," he said.

Under the post-Brexit deal, the UK agreed to implement border checks on goods moving between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, effectively leaving the province trading under EU rules.

However, the checks were halted by Britain earlier this year, leading the EU to accuse No 10 Downing Street of reneging on its international commitments.

Sections of the British media called the row the "sausage war" because it affects the movement of chilled meat.

Mr Johnson on Saturday said his government would do "whatever it takes" to protect its territorial integrity in the trade dispute and warned the EU that Britain would implement emergency measures if no solution were found.

"I think we can sort it out but ... it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," he said.

The diplomatic spat threatened to cast a shadow over the G7 meeting in southwest England, with speculation that even US President Joe Biden would be dragged into the debate.

On Wednesday, trade discussions in London between Brussels and Britain came to nothing but both sides agreed to hold more talks in the near future.

Updated: June 13, 2021 03:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Brexit
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, centre, arrives in London prior to post-Brexit talks on the Northern Ireland protocol with his UK counterpart David Frost. AFP.

EU warns of 'swift action' against UK as no deal reached during post-Brexit talks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Orkney Cheese on July 23, 2020 in Kirkwall, Scotland. The new trade deal will slash tariffs as much as 277 per cent on high-quality British food exports such as cheese and meat. Getty Images

Britain strikes post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
The UK is targeting a trade deal with India focused on British-made cars and services. Getty Images

UK to target India’s middle classes for new trade deal
Looking away: Young Unionist Alana Cahoon from Portadown, County Armagh, is leaving Northern Ireland in September. Paul McErlane  

Northern Ireland's centenary eclipsed as Unionists agonise over leadership vacuum

File photo: Shoppers cross the road in Oxford Street, in London, Britain August 14, 2016. Reuters

Almost half of EU citizens in UK worried about losing rights, study finds
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strides through Parliament ahead of opposition leaders on his way to listen to Queen Elizabeth II announce new legislation that will be implemented over the next year. Getty

Gulf trade, environment and health: the bedrock on which Global Britain will be built
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez