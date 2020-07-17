Coronavirus: Johnson relaxes work from home rules to kick-start UK economy

London_empty shops__C9A2274 Selfridges on Oxford Street is popular with international shoppers. Mark Chilvers for The National (Mark Chilvers)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the door on Friday for more people to return to their offices in an effort to kick-start the UK’s flagging economy, which has shrunk by one quarter since March.

He said that anyone will now be allowed to use public transport and that from August 1 employers will have more discretion on bringing staff back to the office.

But the decision put Mr Johnson at odds with his chief scientific adviser who on Thursday said there was no reason to change the current advice, which says people should work from home if they can.

In laying out the new measures the prime minister said he hoped there would be “a more significant return to normality” by the end of the year.

“Instead of government telling people to work from home, we are going to give employers more discretion, and ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely,” he said.

Mr Johnson added this could entail "continuing to work from home, which is one way of working safely and which has worked for many employers and employees".

“Where employers think it’s time to come back and it can be done in a safe way, then that is what we think they should be doing,” Mr Johnson told a press conference.

The UK has been one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, with an official death toll surpassing 45,000.

On Thursday the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, who was not at Friday’s press conference with Mr Johnson, said that he could see “absolutely no reason” to change the work-from-home guidance.

Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain would "return to normality" by the end of the year. AFP

“We’re still at a time when distancing measures are important, and of the various distancing measures, working from home, for many companies, remains a perfectly good option because it’s easy to do,” he told a parliamentary committee.

“A number of companies think actually it’s not detrimental to productivity.”

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

UAE v IRELAND All matches start at 10am, and will be played in Abu Dhabi 1st ODI, Friday, January 8 2nd ODI, Sunday, January 10 3rd ODI, Tuesday, January 12 4th ODI, Thursday, January 14

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

Results: 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah (PA) | Group 2 | US$55,000 (Dirt) | 1,600 metres Winner: AF Al Sajanjle, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint (TB) | Group 2 | $250,000 (Turf) | 1,000m Winner: Blue Point, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Muntazah, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson 8.15pm: Meydan Trophy Conditions (TB) | $100,000 (T) | 1,900m Winner: Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 (TB) | $250,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Poetic Charm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (D) | 1,200m Winner: Lava Spin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,410m Winner: Mountain Hunter, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

