'Conversations From Calais' billboards put spotlight on refugees’ plight across UK cities

Graphic designer Mathilda Della Torre details honest portrayal of migrants' sufferings to help humanise crisis

The project started in France and is making its way across the UK, including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Buildhollywood
The project started in France and is making its way across the UK, including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Buildhollywood

“You told me you were going to try to get to England tonight. You were silent for a moment, then you said that you came here to live, not to die. You asked if there was anywhere in the world where they would not try to kill you. I couldn’t answer.”

A snippet of a conversation between a migrant in Calais and a volunteer worker has become part of a powerful art project called Conversations From Calais.

Billboards across the UK, in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh, carry the words of those trying to get to Britain.

Citing lives blighted by poverty, famine, conflict and persecution, the project aims to humanise the refugee crisis. The woman behind Conversations From Calais is French-Italian graphic designer Mathilda Della Torre.

Read More

Women in Afghanistan, where the coronavirus lockdown has prevented some female victims of violence from accessing support. Charlie Faulkner for The National‘I’ll kill myself before I return’: Afghan women face higher threat of abuse

“You told me you had graduated from medical school two years ago and that you had always wanted to help people in other countries. But you said you never imagined you would be the person needing help from another country,” reads one excerpt.

More than 3,500 people have embarked on the perilous journey across the English Channel so far this year. During the last weekend of May, 568 people made the crossing, the UK Home Office said. Another six boats were discovered carrying 132 people on Tuesday, June 1.

Exasperated by the way refugees were portrayed in mainstream media and by UK politicians, Ms Della Torre launched the project.

A hostile climate on migration has dominated in the UK, where Home Secretary Priti Patel announced reforms aimed at curbing attempts to illegally cross the English Channel.

Among the number of controversial ideas put forward by the Home Office to prevent migrant arrivals via the Channel was a “giant wave machine” to push boats back into French waters.

What started as one woman's mission to post excerpts in and around Dover and London detailing conversations with migrants has now grown into a worldwide endeavour.

The project includes discussions had by many volunteers, typed out in 12 languages and pasted on walls in 60 cities across five continents.

One of eight billboards by artist Mathilda Della Torre that aims to highlight the suffering of refugees. Buildhollywood
'Conversations from Calais' has made it onto eight billboards across the UK. Buildhollywood

The work hit the billboards in collaboration with Buildhollywood, a company that specialises in creative street advertising.

“This project feels really necessary at the moment due to the direction the UK Home Office is going in, in terms of the narrative around increasing border control and making the environment here more hostile in terms of deportations and process of asylum,” Della Torre told The National from her home in London.

I cried while standing on the street

“The Home Office very much sells the situation as ‘we need to create legal and safe routes’, but it is not understanding that people will continue to risk their lives no matter what. It just means people are taking more and more risks that are dangerous and life-threatening.”

On Monday, police confirmed a body found on Norway’s coast earlier in the year was that of 15-month-old Artin, a Kurdish-Iranian refugee who had been attempting to reach the UK from France in October with his family. Four members of Artin's family also died.

Last year, a record 8,420 people crossed the English Channel in small boats.

There has also been an increase in the number of unaccompanied young women and girls coming into the country through this route, Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said.

“And that is worrying because they're coming in from what are known to be the Eritrean and Vietnamese routes that are closely associated with modern slavery and sex trafficking,” she said.

Conversations From Calais’s Instagram page now has almost 30,000 followers, but Ms Della Torre says she is not naive of the need to keep reaching new audiences.

For a story by Charlie Faulkner on an art project, initially started by French and Italian graphic designer and illustrator Mathilda Della Torre to bring awareness to the suffering of refugees in Calais, which has made it onto eight billboards across the UK. Teo Della Torre
French-Italian graphic designer Mathilda Della Torre wanted to raise awareness of the suffering of refugees. Teo Della Torre

“We have a social media presence but I’m very aware it’s an echo chamber that I’ve created. That’s why I continue to paste posters on the street and why I thought the use of billboards would be really impactful,” she said.

Seeing the first billboard felt like a huge milestone.

“It was very humbling. I had a map of the billboard locations in London but I didn’t know when they were going to be put up. I knew there was one near to my new place, and when I was walking back there with my parents I saw it and couldn’t believe it. I cried while standing on the street,” she said.

Her next focus is to work with schools and universities – something she started to explore at the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

“This project is a way for people to easily digest a very serious topic – it is a first step to a better understanding."

Updated: June 9, 2021 06:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Ebrahim Raisi is regarded by many as the frontunner. AFP

Iran’s next president faces widespread discontent

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit to Tain l'Hermitage, France. Reuters.

President Macron lashes out at 'stupid' slap

Europe
UAE officials observe Shams 1, the $600 million solar energy plant on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. AFP

Is it time for the GCC to have its own Green New Deal?

Europe
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured when he was foreign minister in 2017, loading aid supplies in Somalia. AFP

Foreign aid ranks below Marks & Spencer for Conservatives

Comment
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government