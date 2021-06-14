British neo-Nazi who celebrated Christchurch massacre jailed for 18 years

A former British Army serviceman who produced neo-Nazi propaganda promoting the killing of Muslims has been jailed for 18 years, after stockpiling chemicals for making explosives.

Dean Morrice, 34, a former driver with the military , posted a video online showing himself strumming a guitar to footage of the 2019 terror attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed.

Sentencing Morrice, Judge Peter Lodder told him: "You are not a patriot; you are a dangerous neo-Nazi.”

Morrice took part in far-right forums and set up his own online channels where he hailed neo-Nazi terrorists as saints.

Police found a stockpile of chemicals inside his garage when they raided his home in Bristol, south-west England, last year.

Officer discovered ingredients to make 1.3 kilograms of gunpowder and 680kg of the flammable material thermite.

They also found a 3D printer, along with instructions on how to make a gun.

Morrice, who had an electronics repair business after a brief stint in the army, admitted to having fascist views but said that he did not believe in violence against religious or ethnic groups.

He told a jury in London that he had been a member of the pro-Brexit Ukip party before leaving a few years ago, after which his views became more extreme.

He was found guilty last week of a string of terror offences.

Senior counter-terrorist police officer Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes said Morrice was stopped before he could carry out an act of terror.

“The evidence showed that he actively encouraged terrorism to others with his toxic ideology and had the intention and potentially the capability to commit one himself," she said.