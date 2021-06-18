British companies warned over reckless use of facial recognition technology

Fears grow that mass scanning and analysis of public places breaches privacy rights

A stand promoting facial recognition software at a convention in Beijing, a system that has been controversial in Britain. Reuters
A stand promoting facial recognition software at a convention in Beijing, a system that has been controversial in Britain. Reuters

Companies in Britain face large fines if they break privacy rules by using powerful facial recognition software recklessly to target people in public places, a watchdog said on Friday.

Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s information commissioner, said people in the UK had the right to go shopping or tour a city without having “our biometric data collected and analysed with every step we take” by what she called supercharged security cameras.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential for live facial recognition technology to be used inappropriately, excessively or even recklessly,” she said.

“When sensitive personal data is collected on a mass scale without people’s knowledge, choice or control, the impacts could be significant.”

The use of live facial recognition is controversial in the UK, where the world’s first legal challenge to police use of the technology was launched. London is one of the top 10 cities in the world for numbers of security cameras with 400 per square kilometre, according to data company Surfshark.

Cameras using the software are used to scan faces in streets and football stadiums and at major public events. Images can then be compared with a database of people of interest, including those suspected of criminal offences.

But the mass harvesting of data raises concerns about how the information is used, what safeguards are in place and the accuracy of identification.

Read More

Surveillance camera in London. Getty ImagesRevealed: the top 10 surveillance cities in the world

Judges ruled last year that the use of the technology by South Wales Police breached privacy rights, data protection and equality rules. The ruling came after a complaint by an activist that his face was scanned while shopping in Cardiff and at a peaceful anti-armaments protest.

The judgment meant the police force – leading the use of the technology for UK law enforcement – was forced to halt the long-running trial, although the ruling did not ban its use outright.

The private landowners of a prestigious development in London also halted the use of the software after a public outcry in 2019 because it captured and analysed pictures of people without their consent.

Lack of public trust in LFR systems

In a report detailing extensive legal concerns, Ms Denham said there was the potential to overlay the data information from social media in the future that could target unwitting members of the public with personalised advertising.

She said her comments were informed by six cases in which none of the organisations involved were able to fully justify the systems or demonstrate compliance with law, and they all chose to stop the use of facial recognition schemes.

She highlighted bans on the technology in some US cities where people did not trust the systems.

“Without trust, the benefits they may offer are lost,” she said. “If used properly, there may be benefits. LFR has the potential to do significant good – helping in an emergency search for a missing child, for example.”

She also cited more efficient passport checks and setting up bank accounts. But she said companies needed to show that less intrusive techniques would not work.

"It is not my role to endorse or ban technology but, while this technology is developing and not widely deployed, we have an opportunity to ensure it does not expand without due regard for data protection," she said.

“My office will continue to focus on technologies that have the potential to be privacy invasive ... where necessary we will tackle poor compliance with the law.”

The information commissioner’s office has the power to impose financial penalties of up to 4 per cent of a company's global turnover for breaches of the rules.

Updated: June 18, 2021 04:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Dancers from Shee'z's group perform at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 13, 2021. / AFP / Sameer Al-DOUMY

EU rubber stamps white list travel status for eight destinations

Europe
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Scotland's defender Andrew Robertson reacts after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. / AFP / POOL / LEE SMITH

England and Scotland ready to resume rivalry in latest Wembley battle

Football
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to children as she visits Connor Downs Academy, during the G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, on June 11. Reuters

Duchess of Cambridge sets up centre to focus on importance of early years

Europe
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?