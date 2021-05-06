Boris Johnson: give poor countries more money to fight climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would use the Group of Seven meeting in June to "bend the ear" of fellow leaders to provide more financial help for poor countries to cope with climate change.

Mr Johnson said governments have six months to resolve numerous thorny diplomatic issues, including making good on a $100 billion climate fund that was meant to be given to developing nations each year from 2020.

“If we do the hard miles now, I hope that in November we can meet in person in Glasgow to hammer out the final details of what must be an era-defining outcome for our planet and for future generations,” Mr Johnson told a virtual climate event organised by the German government.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, echoed his sentiments.

"This pandemic has torn enormous holes in the budgets" of industrialised nations, she said.

"We have invested a great deal to counter this pandemic . And yet we must not let up in our international responsibilities. That will be a very big task."

The coming G7 meeting in Cornwall will be the first time the leaders of the world's biggest economies have gathered in person since before the pandemic.

All G7 countries have set targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050 at the latest, with Germany this week saying it will bring its goal forward five years to 2045.

Quote If all that emerges from Cop26 is more hot air, then we have absolutely no chance of keeping our planet cool.

Mr Johnson said he hoped leaders would commit to “kick-start a green industrial revolution and build economies that can withstand whatever our changing climate throws at us.”

“I also hope to secure a substantial pile of cash with which to help all countries to do that,” he said, and added that the $100 billion target was “long overdue” and rich countries needed to go further still.

Citing Britain’s recent commitment to provide further aid to help poor countries leapfrog the dirty technologies that fuelled both industrialisation and global warming, Mr Johnson said he would “not hesitate to bend the ear of my fellow leaders on the need for them to do the same” by the Glasgow conference, known as Cop26.

“If all that emerges from Cop26 is more hot air, then we have absolutely no chance of keeping our planet cool,” he said. “It must be a summit of agreement, of action, of deeds, not words.”

He glossed over the UK's cuts to its foreign aid budget.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

