Aid groups in France stage migrant campsite event to highlight plight

Aid groups in France have set up a campsite for about 100 adolescent migrants in Paris to raise awareness of the plight of young people who often have nowhere to stay.

Volunteers from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and four other humanitarian groups erected the tents at a square near Place de la Republique, a central plaza that is often a staging point for mass protests.

The migrants are drawn from the ranks of hundreds of unaccompanied children who have reached France and are looking for the right to stay in the country permanently.

Organisers estimated roughly 300 foreign minors live in or near Paris.

“They have to rely on help from associations for lodging, food and medical care,” Caroline Douay of MSF said.

“Officials in Paris and the surrounding areas have to assume their responsibilities,” she said.

Andre, from Ivory Coast, said he was 17. “I arrived in Paris seven months ago after going through Libya and spending three days on an inflatable boat in the Mediterranean before reaching Lampedusa.”

French officials ruled he was not a minor, a decision he has appealed against. In the meantime, he has been sleeping in a hotel arranged by aid groups.

Numerous camps have been set up in Paris in the past few years by migrants hoping for asylum, but these are often cleared out by police.

The migrant campsite is near Place de la Republique in Paris. Reuters

I Feel Pretty

Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein

Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel



Race card 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

