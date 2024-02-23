Ukraine claims downing of second Russian spy plane

Ukraine's military has announced the downing of a Russian spy plane, the second such incident in recent months.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry reported late on Friday on the social media platform X that its air force had successfully destroyed an A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

Again? Again!

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed another enemy A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, worth $330 million.



Great job by Ukrainian warriors!

Commander of air defence forces Mykola Oleshchuk expressed his gratitude on Telegram to military intelligence and “everyone who ensured the result”.

Russian military bloggers have acknowledged the loss of an A-50 but proposed that friendly fire was the cause.

Meanwhile, state-run news service Tass reported that an unidentified flying object had crashed in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, starting a fire.

The incident echoes a similar occurrence last month when Ukraine claimed to have shot down another A-50 over the Sea of Azov.

The A-50 plays a crucial role in the Russian military, detecting air defence systems, guiding missiles and co-ordinating targets for fighter jets.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian military intelligence described the downing of the A-50U, stating the aircraft had crashed in southern Russia.

It was described as “another serious blow to the potential and capabilities of terrorist Moscow”.

💥 The $300 million Russian A-50 AWACS shot down over Azov Sea crashed on the coast. This leaves Russia with just one serviceable A-50 aircraft. https://t.co/VyxTTJ9pgE pic.twitter.com/WV5sDAnzqz — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 23, 2024

Although Moscow has not issued an official response, Krasnodar regional authorities reported that fire crews had been sent to an air crash site.

They did not provide details but mentioned that the fire covered an area of about 250 square metres and posed no threat to local residences.

Dramatic footage shows a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft intercepted by several air defence missiles resulting in its destruction. pic.twitter.com/yw4NsgwyW9 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) February 23, 2024

Authorities also noted that “two aircraft” were involved, without further clarification.

Social media videos captured the incident, showing several flashes of light followed by a large fire in a rural setting.

Local officials have stated that efforts to extinguish the fire are under way, with law enforcement and special services on the scene.