Zelenskyy heads to France and Germany to sign security agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday as western officials express concerns that the Ukrainian military is running low on ammunition.

Mr Zelenskyy will be signing an agreement on security guarantees and long-term support in Berlin before travelling to Paris to sign a second agreement with President Emmanuel Macron.

This will be Mr Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Advisers to Mr Macron said that the agreements come in the wake of the establishment of a framework for bilateral support to Ukraine by Nato allies in July.

The UK was the first country to deliver on the pledge when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement with Ukraine on January 12.

Read more Ukraine troops rationing ammunition amid US aid blockage

The Paris agreement will include "economic support and civil assistance to strengthen economic stability and Ukraine's resilience", one of the advisers said.

They said that Nato allies had chosen to specialise in different types of military aid to Ukraine.

"We took the lead in artillery and air defence. The UK took the lead in other topics including maritime issues and drones."

France has supplied Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled howitzers, Crotale surface-to-air missiles and Scalp cruise missiles.

Yet at $635 million, its military support to Ukraine is much lower than aid provided by Germany, which comes second after the US with $17.7 billion.

There have been reports of a widening rift between Paris and Berlin over military support to Ukraine, with France touting quality over quantity provided by Germany.

Ukraine-Russia conflict latest - in pictures

Firefighters attend a blaze after a Russian attack in Kyiv. AP

Putting figures on military support may indicate the "financial accumulation of aid provided" to Ukraine, but it is "also important to note the qualitative aspect ... of what is delivered", an adviser to Mr Macron said.

France is not "in a beauty contest" with Germany, they added. "Support cannot be reduced to numbers."

A second adviser said that discussing such matters played into Russian President Vladimir Putin's hands. "Russia wants to see European cohesion around Ukraine to crack," they said. "We do not want to fuel this debate."

Mr Zelenskyy's trip comes after leaders of the EU's 27 members sealed a deal earlier this month to provide Ukraine with €50 billion ($54 billion) in support for its battered economy.

Yet western officials also worry about Ukrainian commanders reporting that they are running out of ammunition on the front line as the European defence industry struggles to meet their demands.

"We are very much committed to giving the ammunition that Ukraine needs and providing them with that but we are struggling, of course, on the side of our production capacity," Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Thursday at a meeting of Nato defence ministers.

Western leaders have also urged the US to approve a huge aid package to Ukraine which has been bogged down by partisan politics.

"I expect the US to be able to make a decision, that Congress and the House of Representatives will agree continued support to Ukraine,” Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.