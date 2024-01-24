Russian military plane carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border

A Russian military transport plane carrying dozens of prisoners of war crashed on Wednesday in Russia's Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border.

A video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding.

It was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.

“On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts,” the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed thanked by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy over prisoner exchange role

It is not known what caused the crash, which occurred around 11 am. It is also not clear if there are any survivors.

A special military commission is the way to the crash site to investigate the cause of the crash, said the Defence Ministry.

The Il-76 military transport aircraft is designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It can carry up to 90 passengers.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region's Korochansky District, north-east of Belgorod city and that he was going to inspect the site. He confirmed investigators and emergency workers were already on the scene.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attacks from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a major Russian missile attack that apparently was devised to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses had killed 18 people and injured 130.

The barrage employing more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft and guided missiles early Tuesday hit 130 residential buildings in three Ukrainian cities, “all ordinary houses,” Mr Zelenskyy said on X.

Russia’s onslaught, which included targets in the capital Kyiv and second-largest city Kharkiv, was the heaviest in weeks and lent weight to Mr Zelenskyy’s appeals for Western allies to provide more military aid.

“This year, the main priority is to strengthen air defense to protect our cities and towns, as well as defend frontline positions,” Mr Zelenskyy said on X late on Tuesday.

With the 1,500-kilometre front line largely static amid icy weather and as both sides seek to replenish their weapons stockpiles, the war recently has focused on long-range strikes.

Analysts say Russia stockpiled missiles to pursue a winter campaign of aerial bombardment, while Ukraine has sought to strike inside Russia with new types of drones.

Ukraine is marking the 700th day since the full-scale invasion by Kremlin’s forces started.

This is a developing story …