Andrew Tate wins Romanian court decision to reassess assets seizure

US-British social media influencer Andrew Tate has won a legal challenge against a decision to seize his assets as part of a pending human-trafficking criminal case, with judges in Romania forced to rule on the issue again.

Mr Tate, who was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, has always denied the allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

It is not yet clear when their trial will begin.

READ MORE Prosecutor files claim to reveal Andrew Tate's violent and coercive tactics

As part of a criminal investigation into his interests, Romanian authorities said in January 2023 they had seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($4 million), including cash, designer watches and luxury cars.

A month later, prosecutors said they had also seized some properties and cryptocurrency.

In December, the Bucharest court overturned Mr Tate's challenge against the asset seizure but on Monday, the Bucharest Court of Appeals accepted his request and ordered that the seizure be re-analysed.

Technically the assets remain seized until that reassessment and ruling is made.

"We salute the decision today and applaud the judge for what we consider to be a legally correct and justified ruling," Eugen Vidineac, lead counsel for Mr Tate, said in a statement.

Andrew Tate detained in Romania - in pictures

Romania Tate Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania. AP

Romania's anti-organised crime prosecuting unit Diicot could not immediately be reached for comment.

While the investigation ended when the Tates and the two women were indicted, the case is now with the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, which needs to inspect the files to ensure their legality.

The trial cannot start until that process is completed, but Romania's courts remain backlogged with cases.

The Tate brothers were held in police custody pending a criminal investigation from late December 2022 until April, to prevent them from fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.

They were then placed under house arrest until August.

Since then, they have been under judicial control, a lighter preventive measure meaning they have regular check-ins with the police but can move around freely except for leaving the country.

Mr Tate, a self-described misogynist, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.