Serbia's President urges calm after election protests turn violent

Serbia's President called for calm after riot police fired pepper spray at anti-government protestors who demanded the annulment of parliamentary and local elections a week ago that international observers said were unfair.

The populist ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.72 per cent of the votes in snap parliamentary elections last weekend, according to state election commission preliminary results.

Read More Serbian President secures powerful election victory marred by 'irregularities'

An international monitoring mission on Monday said the SNS gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of President Aleksandar Vucic and voting irregularities such as vote buying.

On Sunday, police fired pepper spray after a crowd tried to break into the Belgrade town hall where the country's local election commission is based.

Some of the protesters climbed the building and broke windows. Some threw stones at windows, breaking glass.

"Vucic thief," protesters chanted.

Mr Vucic said the disruption was an attempt to overthrow the government orchestrated from abroad. He said more than 35 people were arrested and more detentions would follow.

“No revolution is in progress and they will not succeed in anything they’re doing,” Mr Vucic said in a televised, ad-hoc address to the Balkan nation.

He called for calm and said the protest is a “product of much more serious geopolitical circumstances”.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry called on protesters to "refrain from breaking into the town hall."

"By reacting calmly we are trying not to hurt protesters," Mr Vucic said in his address in early evening.

The centre-left opposition alliance Serbia Against Violence came second in the election with 23.56 per cent of the vote, and the Socialist Party of Serbia third with 6.56 per cent.

Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic of the Serbia Against Violence coalition tried to open the door of the town hall but were unable to enter, while the crowd shouted "get in, get in," and "no surrender".

Another member of Serbia Against Violence, Marinika Tepic, has been on hunger strike since the elections to demand they should be annulled.