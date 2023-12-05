EU earmarks €30m to protect places of worship amid terrorism fears

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The EU will spend €30 million to protect places of worship amid heightened fears of terrorist attacks during the Christmas holiday season because of the war in Gaza, a senior official said on Tuesday.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she would announce an additional €30 million ($32.5 million) protection fund for the bloc.

"With the war between Israel and Hamas and the polarisation it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union," she said, as she arrived at a meeting of the EU's 27 justice and home affairs ministers in Brussels.

"We saw [it] recently in Paris, unfortunately. We saw it earlier as well."

A Frenchman with a history of mental illness on Saturday killed a German tourist and injured two others in Paris, shortly after pledging allegiance to ISIS. A similar attack occurred in October in Brussels, in which two Swedish tourists were killed.

The attacker in each case reportedly expressed grievances over the war that broke out on October 7 when a Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people. Israel's intense retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed almost 16,500 Palestinians, according to Hamas authorities.

These so-called lone-wolf attacks are considered hard to prevent by police and have led to security concerns in France about next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska arrive for a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. EPA

There has also been a rise in anti-Semitic attacks across Europe, with one monitoring group claiming these had risen by 320 per cent in Germany since October 7. A synagogue was attacked in Berlin on October 18 and Jews across Europe have said they are hiding religious symbols such as the kippah.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sent her condolences to France after Saturday's attack, which she said highlighted “just how acute and how serious the threat posed by Islamist terrorism is currently in the EU”.

“The war in Gaza and Hamas’s terror are exacerbating this situation,” she added.