Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv on Day of Remembrance

Russia launched its largest drone attack yet on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv on November 25, a day Ukrainians mark the 1932-1933 Holodomor famine.

The attack, beginning in the early hours and continuing through sunrise, involved 75 drones.

Ukrainian air defence forces claimed to have shot down 71 drones initially, later revising the number to 74, with 66 downed over Kyiv and its region.

Air force chief Mykola Oleschuk highlighted the defensive role of “mobile fire” units, which accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the downed drones.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported five people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl, and damage across the city.

In a post shared on Telegram, he said a children's nursery was set on fire due to drone fragments.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said the drone attack cut off power to an overhead line.

“As a result, 77 residential buildings and 120 facilities in the central part of the city lost power,” it said in a statement, adding that work was under way to restore service.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a Telegram post, condemned the attack as “wilful terror”.

“The Russian leadership is proud of the fact that it can kill,” he wrote.

Ukrainian officials and foreign delegates place candles of remembrance at the Holodomor Genocide Museum in Kyiv. EPA

He drew parallels between the Holodomor and Russia's current invasion.

More than 30 countries and international organisations recognise the famine, during which at least seven million people died, as a genocide committed by the Soviet Union. Russia denies this, attributing the famine to drought.

The target of Saturday's drone attack remains unclear, but Ukraine has been warning of potential Russian efforts to destroy its energy system.

“It looks like tonight we heard the overture. The prelude to the winter season,” Serhiy Fursa, a prominent Ukrainian economist, wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine is commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, which is traditionally marked on the fourth Saturday in November.

The famine, orchestrated by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to force Ukrainian peasants into collective farms, was hidden from history until Ukraine's independence in 1991.