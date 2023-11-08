Ursula von der Leyen opens door for Ukraine EU membership talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said Ukraine should be invited to begin European Union membership talks.

The commission recommended negotiations start as soon as Ukraine meets its final entry conditions.

The decision to move ahead with Ukrainian membership is seen as a key show of support amid the war with Russia.

At the same time, Turkey’s hopes of joining appear to be at a standstill but Moldova and Georgia received positive news for their respective membership bids.

“The commission recommends that the [EU] Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine,” a representative said.

The recommendation is an important milestone on the road to western integration and a geopolitical gambit for the EU.

The commission said talks with Ukraine should only start once it has addressed corruption, lobbying concerns and a law on national minorities within its borders.

Turkey began EU membership talks in 2005 but the move has barely advanced in recent years.

Ankara's progress report made grim reading despite the bloc's reliance on Turkey to stem migration into Europe.

The commission has noted “serious deficiencies in the functioning of Turkey’s democratic institutions”.

EU leaders are expected to decide on whether to accept the commission's recommendation at a summit next month.

The commission also recommended the bloc begins membership talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina “once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved”.