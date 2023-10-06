Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, Narges Mohammadi, for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran.

Ms Mohammadi, one of the country's leading human rights activists, has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

Authorities last arrested her in November after she attended a memorial for a victim of violent 2019 protests.

She is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars.

Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.

Ms Mohammadi is behind bars for the recent nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after she she was detained by the country’s morality police.

That sparked one of the most-intense challenges ever to Iran’s theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. More than 500 people were killed in a heavy security crackdown while over 22,000 others were arrested.

However, she contributed an opinion piece for The New York Times from behind bars in which she wrote: “What the government may not understand is that the more of us they lock up, the stronger we become,” she wrote.

The UN Human Rights Office said Ms Mohammadi's win "highlights the courage and determination of Iranian women".

She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Ms Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia's Dmitry Muratov.

Read more Who was Alfred Nobel and why are the Nobel prizes named after him?

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," the committee said on Friday making the announcement.

Last year the prize was won by human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, in what was seen as a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart and ally.

Past winners include the late Nelson Mandela and Mikhail Gorbachev, former US president Barack Obama, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and the UN.

Unlike the other Nobel categories, which are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed that the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Previous Nobel Peace Prize winners – in pictures

ONE USAGE ONLY Henri or Henry Dunant 1901. Jean-Henri Dunant. The founder of the Red Cross was awarded the prize 'for his humanitarian efforts to help wounded soldiers and create international understanding'. He shared the first award with Frederic Passy. Getty Images

This is a developing story.