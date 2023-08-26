Russian navy conducts drills to repel 'mock intruder vessel'

Russia conducted naval drills in August in the Barents Sea to practise preventing unauthorised and foreign ships from passing, its Interfax news agency said on Saturday.

The destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov “practised a case to repel the actions of a mock intruder vessel” in the Arctic Ocean off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia, Interfax said.

The drills by Russia's Northern Fleet began on August 10, it said without giving an end date.

The fleet is planning more exercises to “defend Russia's insular and continental territories in the Arctic”, as well as to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and other types of Russian maritime economic activities in the Arctic zone, Interfax said.

Late on Saturday morning, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed a drone over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and regularly comes under fire.

Drone attack on Moscow

Also on Saturday, Russia said a drone attacked the Moscow region, forcing authorities to again temporarily shut down all three major airports serving the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said a drone was brought down by air defences over the Istra district, about 50km west of the Kremlin.

Three major Moscow airports, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo, suspended flights for couple of hours on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Aerial attacks on Moscow and elsewhere have intensified in recent weeks, including 42 drones intercepted over the Russia-held Crimean Peninsula on Friday, one of the biggest reported air assaults since the war began.

Although the attacks have not caused extensive damage, their intensity has forced the Russian authorities to temporarily shut down airports serving the capital several times this week.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attack on Friday and all the previous assaults that intensified after two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Ukrainian officials did not comment.

Ukraine rarely claims attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, although its military has claimed that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps a counter-offensive that Kyiv began in June.