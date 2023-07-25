Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as more evacuations ordered

A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece as authorities battled blazes across the country amid a return of heatwave temperatures.

The crash occurred on the island of Evia, and was aired in a state television broadcast that showed the low-flying aircraft disappearing into a canyon before a fireball was seen moments later.

"A Greek Canadair plane with at least two people on board crashed near Platanisto," fire service spokesman Yannis Artopios said, referring to a village in Evia.

A third successive heat wave in Greece has pushed temperatures back above 40ºC (104 F) across parts of the country Tuesday following more night-time evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.

More evacuations orders have been issued on the islands of Corfu and Evia, while a blaze on the island of Rhodes continued to move inland, torching mountainous forest areas, including part of a nature reserve.

This is a developing story