Putin warns of ‘right to reciprocal action’ over cluster bombs

Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the cluster bombs it received from the US, President Vladimir Putin has said, adding that Moscow has a “sufficient stockpile” of the weapons.

Mr Putin said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia had not used cluster bombs in the war with Ukraine so far.

But the use of the bombs by both sides has been widely documented and cluster rounds have been found after strikes.

“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” Mr Putin said.

Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel on Sunday before a scheduled broadcast on Sunday night.

Mr Putin claimed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had been futile, in another excerpt published by Zarubin.

“All attempts by the enemy to break through our defences … they were unsuccessful during the entire offensive," he said. "The enemy is having no success."

The Pentagon said on Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the US had arrived in Ukraine.

The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of bomblets, are regarded by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines.

US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.

Cluster bombs have long been criticised by humanitarian groups, and some US allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high “dud rate".

That means they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.

Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the US is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds.

Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.