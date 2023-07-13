Narendra Modi hails strategic partnership with France amid expected defence deals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday for a two-day visit, which he said would give new “impetus” to his country’s strategic partnership with France.

Mr Modi has been invited to be guest of honour at celebrations for France's national day, also known as Bastille Day, on Friday.

He was received by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at Paris-Orly Airport and was given a guard of honour.

“This visit is particularly special as I will join President [Emmanuel] Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the guest of honour,” Mr Modi said before embarking on Thursday morning.

New Delhi sent a 269-member contingent of Indian armed forces for the occasion. At least three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets will take part in a flypast over the Champs Elysees in Paris, alongside French warplanes.

“An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a flypast,” he said.

New Delhi and Paris have shared strategic ties since 1998 and have remained multifaceted partners in sectors such as civil nuclear, space and maritime security.

Mr Modi said the partnership was rooted in deep trust and commitment.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership," he said. "Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries co-operate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.”

The World Bank defines the blue economy as the "sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem".

Mr Modi added: “I am confident that my visit will provide a new impetus to our strategic partnership."

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (R) welcomes and shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Orly airport in Orly, Paris' suburb, on July 13, 2023.

He was scheduled to meet Gerard Larcher, President of the Senate, on Thursday evening.

He will then meet Ms Borne and address the Indian community at La Seine Musicale, the music and performing arts centre.

He will later attend a private dinner hosted by French President Macron at Elysee Palace. The two leaders are expected to later hold discussions and meet business leaders from both countries.

Mr Modi’s visit to the European nation is seen as a step towards deepening defence co-operation between the two partners.

New Delhi is going to acquire 26 new Rafale-Marine aircraft – the naval variant of the French-made fighter jet – three additional Scorpene submarines and a possible partnership involving jet engine technology, Indian media reported. An announcement will likely be made during Mr Modi’s visit.

The visit is also significant as the nations are strengthening maritime co-operation with a focus on the Asia Pacific region where a Western alliance is challenging Chinese influence.

France is present in the region due to its overseas territories and 93 per cent of its exclusive economic zone is in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

In a rare interview given to Les Echos, a French financial newspaper, at his home in Delhi ahead of his visit, Mr Modi said the aim of the partnership in the region was to “safeguard economic and security interests”.

“Our partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, is not directed against, or at the expense of any country. Our aim is to safeguard our economic and security interests, ensure freedom of navigation and commerce, and advance the rule of international law in the region,” Mr Modi said.

“We work with other countries to develop their capabilities and support their efforts to make free sovereign choices. More broadly, we aim to advance peace and stability in the region.”