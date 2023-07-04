Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary general for another year

Nato has extended Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s contract by a further year, the alliance announced on Tuesday.

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, the transatlantic military alliance opted to stick with an experienced leader rather than try to agree on a successor.

Mr Stoltenberg, 64, had been due to step down in October but will now remain on in the position until October 1, 2024.

The former prime minister of Norway has been Nato's leader since 2014 and had his tenure extended three previous times.

He said he was "honoured" by Nato members' decision to offer him more time to lead the alliance.

"Honoured by Nato Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024," Mr Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

"The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever."

The decision means there is continuity at the top of the 31-member alliance as members grapple with challenges. The community is tasked with supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Moscow's invasion while avoiding a direct conflict between Nato and Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the "excellent news" of Mr Stoltenberg's extension.

"Tough times demand strong leadership. Jens Stoltenberg has demonstrated just that," he wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to furthering our cooperation."

Mr Stoltenberg is seen as a leader who can keep his cool in environments of intense pressure.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, analysts and diplomats praised him for striking a balance between those demanding maximum support for Kyiv and others calling for a more cautious approach out of fear of sparking a global conflict.

Going forward, his tasks include overseeing a transformation of Nato forces to refocus on defending against any Russian attack, after decades in which the alliance concentrated on missions beyond its borders, such as in Afghanistan and the Balkans.

He will also have to manage differing opinions over how involved the military alliance should become in Asia.

While the US is pushing for the community to take on a greater role in the region to counter China's growing influence, other member states such as France are sceptical. Paris is understood to favour Nato maintaining its focus on the North Atlantic area.

The focus and relevance of Nato has shifted dramatically in the wake of the war in eastern Europe.

Countries which have for decades been neutral have sought to join the club or at least are starting to consider it.

Finland joined the alliance in April and Sweden continues to push for a place.

Turkey is blocking Stockholm's as it accuses it of harbouring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Ankara considers the fighters terrorists and has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite them.

Sweden last month agreed to deport a man convicted of drug trafficking, who also supported the pro-Kurdish PKK, to Turkey.

The move was a first for the nation after Stockholm's Nato membership bid was blocked by Ankara.

A protester's burning of a Quran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital last week further fuelled tensions between the Nordic country and Ankara.

Swedish police had given the man a permit to carry out the act.

Locals in the neighbourhood told The National they feared the incident would further hamper Sweden's bid to join Nato.

Mr Stoltenberg called the Quran burning "offensive" but noted it was not illegal under Swedish freedom of speech laws.

